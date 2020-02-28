Baby Rocker Market Share Set for Broad Growth by 2026

Baby Rocker Market – Overview

New mothers get a break only when the baby is asleep. For most newborns, rocking or any similar movement gives them the feeling of still being inside their mother’s womb. This comforting gesture helps them to relax and fall asleep better. Baby rocker is a seat specially designed for infants for this purpose. Decorative hangings such as flowers and animals help stimulate the senses of the baby, and keeps the baby engaged and entertained. The ergonomics of a baby walker plays an important role in ensuring proper hip and back development. Parents are specially looking for ergonomically designed baby carriers to ensure safety and comfort of babies. Vibrations, different recline positions, and musical rhymes are different features embedded in a baby rocker. The musical tunes help soothe babies. Very often, the baby tends to fall asleep while enjoying the movement of the rocker. Baby rockers can be used right from the time the baby is born till the toddler age at which stage the rocker can be converted into a chair. Baby rockers make the baby feel safe and secure. It helps to create a bond between the new mom and baby. The gentle rhymes help to strengthen the child’s vestibular system which helps is developing gestures.

Baby Rocker Market – Drivers and Restraints

Baby rockers are high in demand due to factors such as the rise in disposable group, increasing tendency of people to buy innovative products, decreasing infant mortality rate etc. Safety, reliability, comfort, ease of cleaning, and cost are factors which play an important role in the selection of baby rockers. The seat cover of the baby rocker has attractive designs and comes in a variety of lengths and fabrics including cotton and linen. Baby rocker seat should always be kept clean and bacteria free to avoid infection. Seats with fabrics that are easy to wipe and can remove any type of liquid spill is very much in trend. Also, the seat material is mostly machine washable and is soft which does not irritate the baby’s skin. Baby rockers can be dismantled when not in use and thus requires less space for storing. The rocker is designed with a lightweight frame which facilitates quick movement from one place to another. Currently, baby rockers have sensors integrated in them which helps to track the infants at regular intervals.

Baby Rocker Market – Segmentation

The baby rocker market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the baby rocker market can be segmented into convertible, and non-convertible. Convertible baby rockers can be easily converted into a chair with the help of a manual switch. Based on distribution channel, the baby rocker market is segmented as online and offline. Online can be sub segmented into third party and company website. The offline distribution channel is sub-segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. On the basis of geography, the global baby rocker market is classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Europe (U.K, France, and Germany), North America (U.S and Canada), South America (Brazil), and Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa).

Baby Rocker Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the baby rocker market include Fisher-Price, Mee Mee, Mothercare UK Ltd, Artsana USA, Disney Consumer Products (DCP), Dream On Me, and Baby Trend Inc.

