Bioprocess Analyzers Market Estimated to Reach value of Approximately over US$ 600 Mn by 2027
- Bioprocess is defined as a technique used to produce biological products such as genetically microbial strain and commercially useful chemicals.
- Bioprocessing equipment (including bioprocess analyzers) specifically used in continuous biological product development are gaining significance, as these provide consistency in product quality, lower the manufacturing cycle time, and reduce capital costs & time by stabilizing bioprocessing operations.
- Increase in interest in life science areas such as pharmacology & toxicology and biotechnology for the development of advanced medicines and vaccines has created a need for advanced bioprocess technology.
- Limited adherence of biological product development and shift toward stratified medicine are projected to hamper the growth of the global bioprocess analyzers market in the near future.
- Bioprocess analyzers developed for continuous biopharmaceutical manufacturing are relatively small-sized; however, integrating upstream and downstream bioprocessing can be a challenge.
- The global bioprocess analyzers market was valued at US$ 250 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 600 Mn by 2027.
- The global bioprocess analyzers market is driven by increase in innovations and technological advancements in bioprocess analyzers, focus on R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growth of the life science industry.
- Opportunities for manufacturers targeting large production volumes. A majority of stainless steel facilities are now being constructed in developing countries to cater to large volume demand in the global bioprocess analyzers market. Stainless steel facilities, although being phased out steadily due to surge in popularity of single-use technology, will remain an opportunity area for the global bioprocess analyzers market.
- Major companies enter into distribution agreements to expand their footprint in the global bioprocess analyzers market. Technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions are expected to propel the global bioprocess analyzers market during the forecast period.
- For example, in June 2018, Bio-Techne Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of growth factors, antibodies, and immunoassays, announced plans to acquire Quad Technologies. Spectrum, Inc., a privately held bioprocess filtration specialist, merged with life sciences company Repligen Corp in July 2017.
- Based on product, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been classified into instruments and consumables & accessories. New product development and increase in efficiency of different media used for cell culture production are anticipated to boost the consumables & accessories segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market next few years.
- In terms of application, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been classified into antibiotics, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and monoclonal antibodies. Increase in research studies to understand protein-protein interaction to perform several diagnostic tests such as ELISA and RIA boosts the recombinant protein segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market during the forecast period.