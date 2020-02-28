The report “Blackcurrant Concentrate Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Blackcurrant concentrate is extraction of pure blackcurrant by the filtration, clarification and evaporation process of blackcurrant juice. Blackcurrant Concentrate has the characteristic taste and odour of natural Blackcurrant Fruits. The Blackcurrant concentrate is approximately 3 to 7 times more concentrated and is smaller in quantity which is available in different ways such as liquid, frozen, etc. Blackcurrant concentrate contains anthocyanin (coloring agent), gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an omega-6 fatty acid, due to presence of higher levels of anthocyanin it is rich, deep purple color. Blackcurrant concentrate has various health benefits as it is one of the highest natural fruit sources for vitamin C and also contains potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, manganese and iron and numerous of other essential nutrients such as fiber and carbohydrates. It is used for daily health problems as a home remedies. The significant advantage of black currant juice consumption is it is very good at treating Alzheimer’s and dementia also helpful for treatment of wide range of other diseases like peripheral artery disease, arthritis, gout, diarrhea, and cough and cold. Use of blackcurrant juice is useful for acne prevention, Pains of exercise can be revealed with blackcurrant juice intake. Blackcurrant concentration is the great source of Vitamin c, Potassium, Iron. Other than vitamin C also soluble and insoluble fiber, necessary carbohydrates to provide energy. The different production methods used in the production of juice concentrate are Evaporation by heat, Freeze concentration, Reverse osmosis, Ultrafiltration. The blackcurrant concentrate market is projected to grow at the average CAGR rate during the estimated period.

Global Blackcurrant Concentrate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in population, disposable income, growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of blackcurrant concentrate are some of the driving factors influencing to expand blackcurrant concentrate market in forecasted period.Due to high carbohydrate content, blackcurrant concentrate is used as energy drink by consumers in the form of juice. Blackcurrant concentration is not only a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants but also exhibits some special properties like anti-inflammatory, lowers blood cholesterol, helps the immune system these factors leads to usage of blackcurrant concentrate in pharmaceutical industry for preparation of medicines. On the go lifestyle along with the growing popularity of nutritional food, the dietary supplement is expected to contribute significantly to the blackcurrant concentrate market. The presence of GLA (gamma-linolenic acid)in blackcurrant concentration sometimes causes side effects such as a headache, diarrhea, constipation, gas and belching are the major restraint of the market, which is affecting the profit margins of black currant concentrate.

Global blackcurrant Concentrate Market: Segmentation

Based on storage type, the blackcurrant concentrate market is segmented into:

Liquid form concentrate

Powdered form concentrate

Puree form Concentrate

Clear form concentrate

Frozen form concentrate

Based on application of the blackcurrant concentrate market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals Tablets Syrups

Food and beverages Flavoring agent Ice creams Juice Jam Jellies

Cosmetics Lip gloss Face cream Bar soap Eye shadow Eye liner

Distribution channel Retailers Online portals Local suppliers Specialty shops

Based on Ingredients, the red and white juice concentrate market is segmented into: NON GMO GMO



Global Blackcurrant Concentrate Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Blackcurrant concentrate market is divided into seven regions, namely Eastern Europe, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among these regions Eastern Europe is expected to lead a market for production of blackcurrant concentrate with the highest production in forecasted period. The production of Blackcurrant concentrate is large in Poland, Ukraine, Austria, and United Kingdom. New Zealand is also a very new emerging market for blackcurrant concentrate production. APEJ is the leading market in terms of CAGR due to the Urbanization and increasing population density.

Global Blackcurrant concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the blackcurrant concentrate market include Sums Fruits, Ariza b.v., Blackcurrant new Zealand Inc, VAPABLE LTD, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, CropPharms, LLC., Mapro foods Pvt. Ltd. and few other regional players. Black currant concentrate manufacturers are innovating their products which can drive the market size growth and also focusing in different strategies to maintain their market share in the global blackcurrant concentrate market.

