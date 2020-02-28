Bottled Water Packaging Market – Spin on the Bottle: Packaging Gets Creative

Vessels for water transport have been a part of human society and survival for a long time now. Over time, after the discovery of materials such as polymers, the concept of water in sealed cans and bottles came into being and has since been evolving at a fast pace. While it was intended for small scale use at first, the commercialization of bottled water and the immediate surge of locally made imitation product makers caused the explosion in demand and distribution of bottled water. Innovators also came up with ways to seal in carbonated water, further increasing the demand for bottled water packaging.

Currently, bottled water is seen as a measure of safety, amid the rising number of waterborne diseases and the increasing contamination of natural drinking water resources. Bottled water packaging also makes it easier for transportation of water over larger distances. The dependence of modern consumers on regular tap water is reducing steadily due to the heavy pollution of water bodies, thereby increasing the demand for purified water and bottled water. This is also expected to create a spike in the overall number of regional players present in the global bottled water packaging market over the coming years.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Overview

The rising scarcity of tap water and the rising awareness concerning the benefits of consuming safe water are some of the key factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the global bottled water packaging market in the near future. Manufacturers in the market are making efforts to reach audience by enhancing their distribution network, which is projected to accelerate market growth. The research report further offers a detailed overview of the global bottled water packaging market and highlights the key opportunities that are likely to impact the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing consumption of bottled water across the globe and the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases are expected to encourage the growth of the global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. In addition, the easy availability and convenience provided by bottled water for travelers is predicted to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future. According to the research study, the global market for bottled water packaging is estimated to grow at a healthy rate in the next few years.

Furthermore, a significant rise in the number of players and the growing focus on attractive packaging are estimated to augment global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. The increasing expenditure of key players on advertising and marketing activities in order to reach a large number of consumers and gain profits is expected to supplement the growth of the market in the coming few years.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key segments of the global bottled water packaging market in terms of geography include the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe. In the last few years, North America accounted for a key share of the global bottled water packaging market and is likely to remain in the topmost position across the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising consciousness among consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the rising demand and consumption of bottled water in this region is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.