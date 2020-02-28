Building Information Modelling Market – Advent of Scalable Cloud-Based Solutions to Accentuate Growth

Building information modeling (BIM) is a 3D visual presentation of a technical drawing that includes the plan, elevation, and section of a building. It is a kind of digital fabrication system in which the actual model of the building is digitally constructed with accurate values. Apart from 3D visualization, BIM also covers 4D and 5D, which comprise the time and cost plans, respectively.

Among the other features that make BIM a prominent tool in the field of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) are geographic information, light analysis, lean construction, and the quantities and properties of building components. It gives architects, engineers, and contractors a brief visualization or an overview of the building, and makes it easier to implement and convey the information more precisely. The BIM tool is considered to be one of the game-changing elements in the AEC industry.

Construction of Roads, Bridges, and Highways to Witness Tremendous Growth

The global building information modeling market is segregated into various segments on the basis of type, solution type, end user industries, and end users. Under end-users, contractors, architects, engineers, and developers comprise the key segments in the market.

Of these, the architects segment held a leading spot with a share of about 38% in 2014. However, experts believe that the adoption of BIM software solutions could surge among contractors during the forthcoming years, thus making it the leading segment. Furthermore, owing to a rapidly increasing number of construction projects, the architects segments could also portray a leading stance in the global building information modeling market during the forecast period.

By end-use, major segments present in the market are dam, education institutes and commercial spaces, roads, bridges and highways, energy generation facilities, government buildings, houses and apartments, rail transit and aviation, factories and warehouses, and others.

Of these, the roads and highways and rail transit and aviation segments showcase maximum utilization of BIM solutions. Nevertheless, increasing investments in infrastructural development, majorly in developed economies is expected to highly boost the demand of BIM solutions in the roads, highways, and bridges segments, in future.

North America Comes Out Winner Owing to a Burgeoning Construction Industry

Geography-wise, the global building information modeling market is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Of these, North America and Asia Pacific have depicted maximum growth in the market owing to a fantastic demand for BIM solutions. Among both regions, North America portrays a leading presence in the market with a share of over 33% gained in 2014.

Apart from a high demand for BIM solutions, numerous enterprises are adopting cloud-based engineering software programs on a large-scale basis. This in turn has increased the use of notable BIM software in the region, further cementing its position as a dominant regional sector throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the construction industry has been growing with leaps and bounds in North America, which has fueled demand for BIM solutions in the region too, consequently making it a leading regional segment.