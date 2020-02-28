Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices Market 2019 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2025 by Leading Key Players

Bulk acoustic wave devices could be made functional below 500 MHZ but the band at which the bulk acoustic wave devices finds application for the commercial purpose is mostly at 1.8 GHz to 1.9 GHz. The bulk acoustic wave ladder filters which are in the band of 1.8 GHz to 1.9 GHz are increasingly preferred over more commonly used surface acoustic wave devices, providing enhanced performance and efficiency. Moreover, the bulk acoustic wave devices are much more compact in size and thus they help in providing size reduction in mobile handsets and other portable consumer electronics devices.

The highest rate of penetration for bulk acoustic wave devices has been in the personal communication services (PCS) which are wireless phone services, very similar to cellular telephone services with more emphasis on extended mobility and personalization in the service. The personal communication services (PCS) is also referred to as digital cellular (digital cellular). There is a lot of investment being focused at development and commercializing of the bulk acoustic wave devices over the past few decades. The bulk acoustic wave devices market has penetration in markets like consumer electronics and telecommunication industry from high end industrial uses like military and defense. Bulk acoustic wave devices were mostly used in the field of defense and aerospace due to their high price. But with a lot of investment in research and development it has been made possible to develop bulk acoustic devices which could be commercialized across a wide range of sectors.

Further the bulk acoustic wave devices have high penetration in universal mobile telecommunication system (UMTS) sector. The reduction in the cost of the bulk acoustic devices has enabled the devices to replace duplexer’s technology and other traditionally used filter technologies, thus driving the demand for bulk acoustic wave devices over the forecast period. Migration of bulk acoustic wave devices to higher frequency is expected to be a key opportunity for the market growth in the near future. Further potential integration of bulk acoustic wave devices into active integrated circuit is another key opportunity for the market growth in the near future.



Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices Market: Segmentation

The bulk acoustic wave device by device analysis could be segmented into filters resonators, transducers and others. The bulk acoustic wave devices by end use industry could be segmented into aerospace & defense, telecommunication, environmental and industry, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare & medical and others. The global bulk acoustic wave device by geography has been broadly segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices Market: Scope of the Report

The market report deals in the forecast of the bulk acoustic wave devices market in terms of revenue (USD million) as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2027. The competitive profiling of the key players in the global Bulk acoustic wave devices market has been comprehensively covered under the scope of the report. The key players in the BAW Devices Market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of SAW devices.

In order to provide a detailed insight into the market dynamics of global Bulk Acoustic Devices Market, the drivers and restraints affecting the industry are included in the study. Market dynamics include market opportunity, drivers and restraints and an extensive analysis of these factors are included in the report. Furthermore, market attractiveness breakdown has also been provided in the report. Therefore, the report provides a comprehensive study of the global Bulk acoustic wave devices market and also offers the forecast of the market for the period from 2017-2025.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players operating in the bulk acoustic wave devices market include Tai Saw Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan, China), Taiyo Yuden (Tokyo, Japan), Skyworks Solutions (Massachusetts, U.S.), TDK Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.), Teledyne Microwave Solutions (California, U.S), Kyocera Corporation (Kyoto, Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany), API Technologies (Massachusetts, U.S.).

