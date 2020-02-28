Clinical Perfusion Scientist Devices Market Evaluation Analysis 2019 – Medtronic Sorin, Terumo Corp, BL Lifesciences, Eurosets

The growth dynamics of the global Clinical Perfusion Scientist Devices market is shaped by a diverse range of regional and global factors and trends, the detailed account of which forms the core of the report. The study presents in-depth insights into various developments, identifies broad opportunities, and offers a granular analysis of the factors influencing the growth of prominent segment. The comprehensive account on the global Clinical Perfusion Scientist Devices market includes an assessment of the prevailing operating and macroeconomic environment in various regions. It highlights the recent changes in governmental regulations and evaluates their impact on emerging investment trends.

Pediatric congenital heart surgery is being performed for past 4 decades using a pediatric perfusion devices. In North America, every year over 18,000 pediatric open heart surgeries is performed. The highest number of pediatric open heart surgeries are performed in children aged less than 1 year. The common cause for pediatric bypass is a congenital ventricular septal defect. Pediatric perfusion devices are mechanical circulatory support devices (MCS) that are used in open heart surgical procedures to divert patients’ blood from heart & lung and maintain the blood circulation. The market for pediatric perfusion devices is continuously evolving as new devices and techniques are being developed. Development of new and improved blood pumps in the pediatric perfusion devices market is expected to meet significant unmet needs and improved the innovative landscape in mechanical circulatory support devices. However, the penetration rate for innovations in pediatric perfusion devices varies greatly among regions. For instance, according to the survey conducted by The Pediatric Perfusion Committee, recently introduced integrated arterial line filters show adoption rate of 23% in North America and only 10% in Asia. However, the introduction of integrated line filters showed the reduced volume of traditional standalone arterial line filter and integrated line filters are expected to take over the market share of traditional standalone filters over the next few years.

Primary factors driving the growth of the pediatric perfusion devices market are increasing incidence of cardiac birth defects and growing penetration of mechanical circulatory support devices. Technological advances in the field of pre-perfusion filters and other pediatric perfusion devices as a result of research efforts and improved patient care would fuel the global market growth. Moreover, several pediatric perfusion devices are being developed specifically for patients with complex congenital heart diseases (CHD) and are rigorously being tested, which is expected to launch in the market during the forecast period. However, a high cost of devices and lack of pediatric perfusionists in low to middle-income countries is expected to be the factor limiting the growth of global pediatric perfusion devices market over the forecast period.

The global market for pediatric perfusion devices is segmented on basis of products, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Products

Pediatric Oxygenation Systems

Reservoirs

Venous Reservoirs

Cardiotomy Reservoirs

Myocardial Protection Products

Cardioplegia Set

Conducer Heat Exchanger and Bubble Trap

Pediatric Extracorporeal Circuits

Pediatric Centrifugal Blood Pumps

Arterial Line Filters

Pediatric Hemoconcentrators

Pediatric Suction and Support Devices

Blood Parameter Monitoring Systems

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Among all products in global pediatric perfusion devices market, blood parameter monitoring or continuous in-line monitoring devices are expected to show highest adoption rate in all the regions. Safety devices such as bubble trap, arterial filters and pumps are expected to collectively contribute highest market share by value in global pediatric perfusion devices market. Among end users of pediatric perfusion devices market, hospitals end user segment dominates the global market due to the requirement of highly advanced infrastructure to perform open heart surgeries.

On the basis of geography, global pediatric perfusion devices market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Adoption of all the devices varies among the regions. According to the survey conducted by The International Consortium for Evidence-Based Perfusion, safety devices showed highest adoption rate in North America followed by Europe. 84% of pediatric surgical centers in North America reported using continuous real-time monitoring devices whereas, in Asia Pacific 90% of pediatric surgical centers reported to use continuous real-time monitoring devices. Closed venous systems were reported to use by 50% of pediatric surgical centers in Latin America, 10% in Asia Pacific and 3% in North America.

Some of the key players identified in the global pediatric perfusion devices market are Medtronic Inc. Sorin Group, Terumo Corporation, BL Lifesciences, Eurosets, Nonin Medical Inc., etc. among others.

