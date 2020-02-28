Cloud API Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

The Cloud API Market is growing rapidly over 20% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 763 million by the end of forecast period. Cloud API Market by End-Users (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises) and Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Others) by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for provisioning of cloud hardware, software and platforms. A cloud API services acts as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users. A cloud API is a significant component of any public cloud solution.

Cloud APIs vary according to the provided service or solution which are: infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). IaaS APIs provide raw computing and storage, SaaS APIs provision connectivity and interaction with a software suite and PaaS APIs provide backend architecture for building intensive and feature rich applications.

The study indicates that the major driving factor for the cloud API market is the increasing number of applications that are built using micro services architectural design. It has been observed that over the recent past several easy to use developer tools have been launched by cloud API providers. Moreover, large cloud API providers are acquiring niche cloud API platform providers in an attempt to increase their total market share.

The global cloud API market is expected to grow at USD 763 million by 2022, at 20% of CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the cloud API market are – Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Cloud API Market Analysis:

Regional analysis for cloud API market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in cloud API market followed by Europe. It has been observed that North America region is fast adopting cloud API for integration of their existing applications as several of the organizations applications are built using microservices.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in cloud API market by the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and Korea small and medium enterprises are adopting cloud API at a significantly high rate as compared to large enterprises which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.

Cloud API Market Segmentation

The Cloud API Market has been segmented on the basis of end-users and vertical. The end-users segment consists of large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The study indicates that by end-user’s segment, large enterprises has a larger share in the cloud API market. The vertical segment consists of BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, education, media & entertainment and others. The study indicates that by vertical, the BFSI sub-segment would hold a major share in the cloud API market

Recently, it has been observed that many large companies like Google Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are acquiring small cloud API platform vendors in order to increase their total market share.

Latest Industry News

Google has announced new plans to provide organizations with detailed and standardized metrics on the behavior of Google’s Cloud Platform (GCP) services that are related to their workloads. It has made it easier for enterprise cloud administrators to monitor and understand the interaction between their application workloads and the company’s cloud platform and services. 30 JUL 2018

Google has released more details about three new tools it is going to release in the near future. These tools help developers more easily integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into their applications. These tools are AutoML Natural Language, AutoML Translation, and AutoML Vision. AutoML Vision is a more specialized version of the Cloud Vision API. It has been designed for developers looking for a way to integrate image classification and analysis capabilities for specific business needs. 13 AUG 2018

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Cloud providers

Server manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Developers and platform providers

Research/Consultancy firms

