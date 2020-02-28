Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Analysis on Segments, Application, Region, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024

CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane – a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore ‘unconventional’ gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.CBM has various advantages, such as new and less pollution energy with high calorific value, substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and so on. Many governments encouraged enterprises to produce the product. For example, in China, “Notice re Period of ‘13th Five-Year-Plan’: Subsidies Granted to Development of Coalbed Methane”#),issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on 14 February 2016, the subsidy from central government for coalbed methane (“CBM”) production under the “13th Five-Year Plan” will be increased 50% from RMB0.2 per cubic meter to RMB0.3 per cubic meter so as to boost the development of CBM industry.

Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20400 million by 2024

Major Key Players in this report are Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy), BP, ConocoPhillips, Australia Pacific LNG, Santos, Anglo Coal, Arrow Energy, Ember Resources, Encana, AAG Energy, G3 Exploration, Carbon Creek Energy, CONSOL Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, GEECL, Gazprom, Shell (QGC), Constellation Energy Partners

