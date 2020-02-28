Competitive Assessment of Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Precast Construction Market is a technology wherein the concrete and other construction material are mixed, cast, and cured in a controlled environment at manufacturing units. These prefabricated construction elements are then transported to the site location and assembled. Precast construction technology is used for production of custom-designed components, such as columns, slabs, walls, staircases, girders, and others. The increase in developments in precast technology along with dimensional accuracy provides architects and engineers with a choice of developing unique and breakthrough constructions of exceptional quality. The precast construction method also allows designers and engineers to plan for future construction projects as the components can be rearranged.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ACS Group

Balfour Beatty plc

Bouygues Construction

Julius Berger Nigeria plc

Kiewit Corporation

Komatsu Ltd

Laing ORourke

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Red Sea Housing Services

Taisei Corporation

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Breakdown Data by Type

Columns & Beams

Floors & Roofs

Walls

Staircases

Girders

Paving Slabs

Others

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Precast/Prefabricated Construction Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

