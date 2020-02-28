Competitive Assessment of Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market 2019-2025
Precast Construction Market is a technology wherein the concrete and other construction material are mixed, cast, and cured in a controlled environment at manufacturing units. These prefabricated construction elements are then transported to the site location and assembled. Precast construction technology is used for production of custom-designed components, such as columns, slabs, walls, staircases, girders, and others. The increase in developments in precast technology along with dimensional accuracy provides architects and engineers with a choice of developing unique and breakthrough constructions of exceptional quality. The precast construction method also allows designers and engineers to plan for future construction projects as the components can be rearranged.
ACS Group
Balfour Beatty plc
Bouygues Construction
Julius Berger Nigeria plc
Kiewit Corporation
Komatsu Ltd
Laing ORourke
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Red Sea Housing Services
Taisei Corporation
Columns & Beams
Floors & Roofs
Walls
Staircases
Girders
Paving Slabs
Others
Residential
Non-residential
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
