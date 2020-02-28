Competitive Scenario: Global Bone Block Fixation Sets Market – Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Bone Block Fixation Sets Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2025” to its collection.

Bone block fixation set is the orthopedic toll used for the regeneration of bone in the oral cavity to stabilize and fix the bone graft. Bone block fixation set is a dedicated surgical instrument with the entire set of the screw. The screw of bone block fixation set is designed in such way that it can be used with the substitute material. The bone block fixation set consist of a variety of screws with different sizes and shapes. The square shape screw is inserted to maximize the torque whereas the wider head screws are inserted to lower down the concentration of stress load. Sometimes, due to the insufficient bone volume at the desired implant site, bone fixation is required. This type of bone fixation is performed by the bone block fixation set. Bones are fixed with the simple and more reliable techniques by using bone block fixation sets. Bone block fixation set enables the placement of implant where formerly insertion of an implant was not applicable. If the bone defect is too extensive, then bone substitute material and barrier membrane are combined with the bone block fixation sets.

The primary factor driving the growth of bone block fixation set market is the rising number of hand and foot fracture. Besides, that increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis leads to increased bone fractures which will propel the revenue growth of the bone block fixation set market. Increasing insurance coverage and reimbursement scenario for the treatment of fractures bones will upsurge the growth of this market. The complication associated with fixation of the bone with the bone block fixation set will sluggish the growth of this market to some extent. Moreover, lack of skilled professionals to perform the orthopedic surgeries in low economic countries will also restrain the growth of bone block fixation market over the forecast period.

The global bone block fixation sets market is classified on the basis of application, end user and region.

Based on application, bone block fixation sets market is segmented into following

Upper extremity

Lower Extremity

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

The market for bone block fixation set is expected to show noteworthy growth owing to rising incidence of osteoporosis. This market is anticipated to perform well due to rise in number of sport injuries lead to fracture in hand and foot. The rising geriatric population globally have also enhance the chances of osteoporosis, which in turn increases the chances of fracture injuries in elderly. The manufacturer of bone block fixation set market are focusing on the continuous product launch and collaboration with the distributors to upsurge their product sale. Among all end user hospital segment is expected to gain maximum market share over the forecast period due to most number orthopedic surgeries performed in the hospitals.

On the basis of regional presence, the global bone block fixation set market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market of bone block fixation set due to factors such as sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of patients. After North America, the bone block fixation set market is expected to be dominated by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for bone block fixation set market due to improving healthcare facility. In Asia Pacific region, developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the bone block fixation set market due to rising geriatric population.

Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of bone block fixation sets market are Institut Straumann AG, Ulrich Storz GmbH & Co. KG, DePuy Synthes, Humanus Dental AB, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Tatum Surgical Inc. and others

