Competitive Scenario: Global Colposcopes Market – Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2017 – 2025

A colposcope is a surgical instrument like electric microscope enabled with a bright source of light which allows gynecologist to examine the cervix and vagina more clearly and under proper magnification. Colposcope is a generally used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer, vaginal cancer and inflammation of the cervix. The advance colposcope has a high-resolution camera and electronic green filter which allow doctors examine the vagina or cervical on the screen. The method of examining cervix vagina and vulva to detect cervical cancer with colposcope is referred as colposcopy. The gynecologist place the metal speculum of colposcope in the vagina which opens the wall of vagina result the clear vision of cervix. A bright light is shined through the lens and proper visualization can be done by using the binoculars. The colposcopy by using colposcope typically takes 10-20 for the complete examination. Colposcopy is nearly pain-free procedure but patent might feel some pressure when the speculum of colposcope goes inside the vagina. Colposcope helps the gynecologist to identify more accurate and crucial information regarding the patient. A gynecologist usually prefers to perform the colposcopy when the patient pap result appears abnormal or patient experiencing the bleeding after the sexual intercourse. Colposcope is designed in such a way that it can be easily handled by clinical user who even has less experience.

The primary factor driving the growth of colposcope market is the rising prevalence of cervical cancer around the globe. Technological advancement the colposcope such as high-quality video and improved accuracy in detection have upsurge the growth of this market. The continuous launch of diagnostic equipment for the detection of cancer by leading manufacturer also driving the growth of colposcope market. Beside that rising awareness programme by NGO for the treatment and diagnosis of cervical cancer have propelled the growth of colposcope market. The high installation cost of this device and lack of skilled clinical user to operate colposcope will hamper the growth of this market to some extent. Moreover, lack of awareness of cervical cancer in the low economic countries will also restraint evolution colposcope market over the forecast period. Significant complication while performing colposcopy such as bleeding or infection will also sluggish the growth of this market.

The global Colposcopes market is classified on the basis of mounting style, magnification type, end user and region

Based on mounting style, Colposcopes market is segmented into following

Tilt Base

Rolling Base

Wall Mounted

Swing Arm

Based on magnification type, Colposcopes market is segmented into following

Fixed Magnification

Variable Magnification

Based on end user, Colposcopes market is segmented into following

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Specialty Clinics

The colposcope market is expected to show the exponential growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cervical cancer through the globe. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the second most reason for the death of women worldwide. Nowadays NGO’s are focusing awareness programme for the health-related issue in women such as cervical cancer will increase the demand of colposcope. By mounting type, swing arm colposcope will grow with highest CAGR owing to more flexibility in handling. By magnification type, variable magnification will be more preferred by the gynecologist due to its flexibility during the diagnosis. Among all end-user, hospital segment is expected gain major market share owing to more installation colposcope devices at hospitals.

On the basis of regional presence, microsurgical devices market is classified into five key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the colposcope market due to high healthcare infrastructure in this region. Europe and Asia-Pacific then follow this market. Favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the ambient growth of this market in Europe. In Asia-Pacific region, India and China are expected to show rapid growth owing high population is this countries. The MEA is expected show least growth for colposcope market due to lack of awareness regarding cervical cancer.

Some of the key players of colposcope market found across the value chain are Cooper Surgical, Edan Instruments, Inc., Kernel Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd., MedGyn Products, Inc., Wallach Surgical Devices, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, BOVIE MEDICAL, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., DYSIS Medical and others.

