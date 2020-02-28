Competitive Scenario: Global Glucoamylase Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2027

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Glucoamylase Market Outlook Demand, Share Analysis And Assessment 2017–2027” to its collection.

Glucoamylase decomposes starch into glucose by shredding glucose units commencing the non-reduced end of polysaccharide chain. They are derived from submerged fermentation of a specially selected producer strain of Asp.niger. To sustain an optimum enzyme activity, glucoamylase should be stored in dry and cool place in a strongly closed container. The global glucoamylase market is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Glucoamylase is a significant industrial enzyme and is extensively used in brewing, starch saccharification and across distilling industry. Glucoamylase is derived from a wide variety of sources which includes plants, animals, and microorganisms. Main stream production of glucoamylase is prepared using liquid fermentation process. Further, the method of solid state fermentation is been employed for the production. The technique is gaining renewed interest from researchers in the near time.

Global Glucoamylase Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driver driving the global glucoamylase market is the health benefits of glucoamylase. Glucoamylase can break down the starches into glucose which are absorbable and usable. Some of the health benefits of glucoamylase includes aid in irritable bowel syndrome, aid for digestive upset & gastrointestinal issues, fast aiding of the digestive organs and reduction of food allergies. Also, studies have proved that glucoamylase in combination with other enzymes resuts in less autoimmunity responses and can influence the immune system in a beneficial way.

Global Glucoamylase Market: Segmentation

By product segment, the global glucoamylase market is segmented into:

Liquid State Fermentation

Solid State Fermentation

By Application, the global glucoamylase market is segmented into:

Alcohol

Starch Sugar

Beer

White Spirit

Others

By source, the global glucoamylase market is segmented into:

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Global Glucoamylase Market: Segmentation Overview

The global glucoamylase market report is segmented by source, by application, and by product segment. By application, the market is further sub-segmented into alcohol, starch sugar, white spirit, beer, and others. Glucoamylase helps to break down starch, which occurs naturally in most of the vegetables such as wheat, potatoes, rice and corn. Moreover, glucoamylase is used as a processing additive filler in many prepared food products.

Global Glucoamylase Market: Regional Outlook

The glucoamylase market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in global glucoamylase market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The US is the single largest market for the specialty enzyme. Further Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the global glucoamylase market. Growing concerns about health care and cosmetics have led to the demand for specialty enzymes increased in the recent years. Further, the demand for glucoamylase is increasing due to the introduction of new drugs that are used in the enzyme replacement therapy.

Global Glucoamylase Market: Key Players

The key players in the global glucoamylase market are Novozymes, Genencor, Amano Enzyme, DSM, AB Enzyme, Verenium, Shandong Longda, VTR, SunHY, YSSH, BSDZYME, Challenge Group, Jinyuan, and Sunson. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

