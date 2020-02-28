Competitive Scenario: Global PET Bottles Market 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of PET Bottles Market 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

PET bottles are among the most important and popular packaging types worldwide. Change in consumer preference from glass to plastic bottles is due to the numerous offerings of PET bottles. Lightweight, shatter resistance, and good compatibility with module mode technology are among the factors of PET bottles that draw the attention of various end-use industries. Today, PET bottles are widely used for packaging of food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, nutritional supplements, and other consumer goods. PET bottles are free from BPA and meet many national as well as international legislation. PET bottles can be filled via aseptic filling, cold filing, or hot filling which ensure the safety and improve the shelf life of products. Thus, the global outlook for the PET bottles market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

PET Bottles Market: Dynamics

The advancement in the packaging industry and the introduction of customized PET bottles in current years have led to an increase in the demand for PET bottles worldwide. An exclusive bottle design, unique properties, versatile shapes, adjustable volume, and thermal stability combine to make PET bottles stand out on the shelves and appear as a key choice for various end-use industries. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global PET bottles market during the forecast period.

The introduction of transparent PET bottles for various food and beverages has proven to increase the sales of products as customers get a clear insight into the products. Hence, the market share for PET bottles is especially growing in beverage packaging. The rising popularity of carbonated drinks across the globe and the extensive use of PET bottles for their packaging are expected to propel the growth of the global PET bottles market during the forecast period. The printing and lamination features on PET bottles offer an excellent opportunity for manufacturers and brand owners to promote their brand value. Also, the highly recyclable nature of PET bottles as compared to other plastic bottles is expected to create a positive outlook for the growth of the global PET bottles market during the forecast period.

PET Bottles Market: Segmentation

On the basis of capacity, the PET bottles market is segmented into:

Less than 250 ml

250-500 ml

501-750 ml

751-1000 ml

1001-2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

On the basis of end use, the PET bottles market is segmented into:

Food Jams/Jellies Sauces Honey Others

Beverage Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks Ready-to-drink Sports Drinks Alcoholic Drinks

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Nutritional Supplements

Consumer Goods

Others

PET Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global PET bottles market during the forecast period. High technological advancements and the growing consumer preference towards convenient packaging solutions are expected to drive the Western Europe PET bottles market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to follow the Western Europe region in terms of market size and is projected to expand with a high growth rate during the forecast period. The countries in the APEJ region such as China and India are expected to witness significant demand for PET bottles during the forecast period. The North American region is a significant shareholder of the global PET bottles market and is projected to flourish at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of end-use industries in Latin America is expected to push the growth of PET bottles market during the forecast period. The regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register healthy CAGR of PET bottles market during the forecast period. The PET bottles market in Japan is anticipated to expand with a positive CAGR during the forecast period.

PET Bottles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global PET bottles market are:

Amcor Limited

Berry Global

Alpha Packaging, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Company

Plastic Bottle Corporation

MCorp Technologies

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Esterform Ltd

Retal Industries Ltd

