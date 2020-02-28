Cosmetic Skin Care Market, Where Your New Look Can Be Reversed | Detailed Insight By TMR

Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Beauty to Benefit Growth of the Cosmetic Skin Care Market

The cosmetics skin care market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is quite consolidated and launch of new products and continuous product innovation are leading to intensifying the competition among the key players operating in the market. Top four companies in such as Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, and Avon Products accounted for 45.3% in the overall market in 2015. Some of the other key players operating in the market for cosmetic skin care are Shiseido Company, Limited, ESPA International Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Body Shop International Plc., and THALGO COSMETIC GmbH.

In order to remain dominant in the region, the companies are trying to improve their distribution channel and reach to their customer. For instance, recently in 2018, one of the leading stores in MENA such as Karisma has stated to offer the products from Skin Concept AG named Swiss Image. The Swiss Image products are one of the largest selling products in Europe and the Middle East. With this tie up the company is trying to increase its reach to the customers. Also, the Deinove SAS announced the tie-up with Univar B.V. for distribution of the product Phyt-N-Resist. Through these partnerships and tie-ups, both the companies are trying to improve their distribution channel which is expected to benefit the revenue and growth of the cosmetic skin care market in MENA.

Growing awareness and consciousness about the beauty and availability of the products is boosting adoption of the cosmetics skin care which is driving growth of the cosmetics skin care market in MENA. Increasing spending capacity and increasing disposable income of the consumers in the region is fuelling growth of the cosmetics skin care market. Thanks to growing adoption, the cosmetics skin care market are expected to peg the value of US$6.29 bn by the end of 2024 from the value of US$3.18 bn in 2015. The market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period from 2016 and 2024.

Which type of cosmetics skin care products is accounting for leading share in the MENA region?

Skin whitening, ant-acne, anti-aging, dry care, sensitive skin, intimate hygiene, and bath and shower are some of the products which are available in the market under cosmetics skin care. Of these, the skin whitening agents are accounting for leading share in the market followed by anti-aging segment. While the anti-aging segment accounted for leading share of about 25.2% in 2015. The growth of the anti-aging segment is attributable to the growing aging population in the region.

Which region is accounting for higher revenue in the cosmetics skincare market?

Among the Middle East and North Africa, the Middle East is accounting for leading share of about 69.6% in 2015 and the region is expected to remain dominant. This is attributable to the increasing disposable income and increasing willingness of consumers for spending on cosmetics and other skin care products. Also, the growing tourism and medical tourism is augmenting availability and adoption of cosmetic skin care products which is propelling the growth of the cosmetic skin care market in MENA.