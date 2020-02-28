Detailed Analysis of Global CBD Massage Oil Market 2019-2025
CBD oil is made by extracting Cannabidiol from the Cannabis plant. CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation and can help to manage chronic pain as well as speed healing. CBD massage oil can be applied directly to the skin, made with CBD distillate.
This report studies the global market size of CBD Massage Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of CBD Massage Oil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global CBD Massage Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CBD Massage Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Blue Ridge Nutritionals
Cannalife Botanicals
Marys
Susans
WELL
Green King Labs
Citizen
Colorado Cannabis Company
Humble Flower Co
Hapi Hemp
Relax
Purelife
CBD Massage Oil market size by Type
THC Free
With THC
CBD Massage Oil market size by Applications
SPA Centers
Home Use
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
