Die-cut Lids Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2019

Global Die-cut Lids Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the Global Die-cut lids market. It provides historical data of 2015-16 along with forecast from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on consumption pattern in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle-East and Africa (MEA). It includes drivers and restraints of the Die-cut lids market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for Die-cut lids manufacturers. It also includes detailed pricing analysis by material type, and value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of Die-cut lids manufacturers on parameters such as, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material type, applications, form type, sealing type, print type, embossing type, end-use industry and countries.

Global Die-cut Lids Market: Scope of Study

The report includes consumption of Die-cut lids and the revenue generated from sales of Die-cut lids in regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle-East and Africa (MEA). By material type the market has been segmented into Paper, Aluminum foil, Plastic and others, where Plastic material is further classified into sub-segments such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP). On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into Cups, trays, bottles, jars and other containers (pots, etc.). The global Die-cut lids market can be segmented on the basis of form type such as Reel form and Pre-cut form. The global Die-cut lids market can be segmented on the basis of sealing type such as Heat seal and Sealant Coating. Based on Print type, the global Die-cut lids market can be segmented as Printed lids and unprinted lids. . Based on Embossing type, the global Die-cut lids market can be segmented as Embossed and Unembossed lids. The global Die-cut lids market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry such as food products, beverages, Healthcare and others applications (Chemicals, etc.) where food products are further classified into sub-segments like Dairy & dairy products, Sauces dips and dressings, Meat poultry & Seafood, Ready-to-eat meals, Coffee and others food applications. Also Beverages are been sub-segmented into Juices, Flavored drinks, Water and Others Beverages (Energy drinks, etc.).

Market numbers have been estimated based on average pricing of Die-cut lids by material type and the revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of each regional markets. The Die-cut lids market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional Die-cut lids manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of Die-cut lids in different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the Die-cut lids market by country. Market numbers by material type, applications and end-use industry segment have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Die-cut Lids Market: Competitive Outlook

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating globally in Die-cut lids market. Key players in the Die-cut lids market include Amcor Limited., Bemis, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Constantia Packaging, Watershed packaging Ltd., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Tadbik Ltd., Barger Packaging, Inc., and others.

