Digital Light Processing (DLP) Projector Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast

Digital light processing (DLP) projectors use a display device which includes optical micro-electro-mechanical technology using a digital micromirror device. DLP projector contains millions of tiny mirrors reflecting the light. A pixel travelling towards the screen is called an “on” pixel and pixel travelling away from the screen is called an “off” pixel. High end models of DLP projectors use three separate chips for red, green and blue, whereas, rest of the models work on a single chip. DLP projector can deliver up to 35 million colors using the three chip architecture. Most projectors used in the movie theatres are DLP projectors. DLP chip helps in creating a seamless picture by minimizing the gap between pixels. DLP projectors are also used for business presentations such as marketing, sales and training. Home theatres are increasingly using DLP projectors for showing movies and viewing TV programs on a large screen. Commercial entertainment such as concerts and award ceremonies have experienced increasing adoption of DLP projectors during recent years.

Increasing adoption of digital screens in the film industry is expected to drive the demand for DLP projectors. Conversion of analog screens into digital screens is helping DLP projectors gain popularity. Number of films released all over the world has increased during the recent years, further driving the DLP projector market. DLP cinema is expected to grow further in the coming years. Also, ultra-short throw DLP projectors are used for projections in small space. Demand for feature-rich DLP projectors with high brightness and interactive capabilities is increasing from the business applications.

DLP projectors have fewer parts and are less expensive to repair. Maintenance cost for DLP projectors is less owing to the filter-free and sealed chip design. Also, DLP projectors succeed in avoiding color decay as a result of this unique design. 3D digital projection is in the preliminary stage around the world. Conventional 3D projection technology requires two synchronized projectors, increasing the cost. Further, holographic storage, spectroscopes, medical imaging markets provide opportunities for DLP projectors. Rainbow effect is sometimes experienced when a user is quickly looking away from the projected image or looking from one side of the screen to the other. However, this problem is typically related to older DLP projectors without the latest, faster 6-colour wheels. The light leakage effect is experienced sometimes, where a grey band is observed surrounding the border of the image due to the reflection of stray light off the edges of the mirrors. However, installing black borders around the screen can help in avoiding this effect. Also, this effect is experienced with older versions of the DLP projectors.

DLP projectors market is divided in two segments based on the chip model which are one chip and three chip. Further, DLP projector market is divided in three segments based on the throw distance which are normal throw, short throw and ultra-short throw. Also, DLP projector market is divided in five segments based on the application which are home entertainment and cinema, business, education & government, large venues and others.

Major players in the DLP projector market include Acer Inc., Barco N.V., BenQ Corp., Christie Digital Systems, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Digital Projection Limited, NEC Corp., Optoma Corp., Texas Instruments Inc. and ViewSonic Corporation.