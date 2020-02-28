Driving Innovation: Global Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market Demand and Opportunities 2019-2025

Digestive health food and drinks are products designed to ease the symptoms or discomfort associated with an overburdened digestive tract. These products improve the health of the digestive tract and help prevent many digestive health disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, irritable bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease.

The use of dietary fiber foods to combat abdominal diseases is one of the primary factors propelling the growth of digestive health food and drinks market. Dietary foods are nutritive and are very helpful in treating gastrointestinal disorders, lowering cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of colon cancer, and aid in weight loss. Soluble dietary fibers have proved beneficial in minimizing the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome including diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal problems.

Owing to the growing preference for healthy dietsamong consumers, several food and beverage companies are developing dietary fiber products that offer long-term benefits. Factors such as the increase in demand for probiotic products, growing health awareness, and the implementation of healthier lifestyles by consumers will boost the demand for digestive health food and drinks over the next few years.

The global digestive health food and drinks market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors who compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. The market has huge growth prospects owing to the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences, which will attract several new players in the coming years. To survive the intense competitive environment in the market, it is important for manufacturers to differntiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Digestive Health Food and Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Digestive Health Food and Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Digestive Health Food and Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Clover Industries

Danisco

Danone

General Mills

Nestl

Yakult Honsha

Attune Foods

Arla Foods

Bifodan

BioCare Copenhagen

BioGaia AB

Chr. Hansen

Daflorn

Deerland Enzymes

Ganeden

Institut Rosell-Lallemand

Lallemand

Winclove Probiotics

Market size by Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Food enzymes

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digestive Health Food and Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Digestive Health Food and Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Digestive Health Food and Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digestive Health Food and Drinks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digestive Health Food and Drinks market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

