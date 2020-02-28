Email Marketing Market Demand for Smart Phones to Promote Growth in 2017-2025

Global Email Marketing Industry: Overview

This report on the global email marketing provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers drivers which is driving factor for email marketing industry. It also covers restraints and opportunities for the growth analysis of email marketing. The regional trends covered in the scope of the study expected to influence the global Email marketing growth during the said period.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) across different geographies. Email marketing is basically used to do advertisements and brand awareness related to products, solution and services. The email marketing has wide adoption across various end-use industry includes retail/e-commerce, IT & telecom, travel & leisure, publishing, BFSI and others for promoting their products, solutions and services and improve customer relationship.

Global Email Marketing Industry: Segmentation

The global email marketing industry has been segmented on the basis of component, type, enterprise and end-use industry. The component segment has further been divided into software/applications and services. Furthermore, software is sub-divided into white label software, third party and web-based application and the services segment into integration & installation and support & maintenance. On the basis of type the market has been divided into traditional and automated. The enterprise segment has been segregated into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. On the basis of end-use industry the market has been divided into retail/e-commerce, IT & telecom, travel & leisure, print & publishing, BFSI and others

Geographically, the report classifies the global email marketing industry into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and also included analysis of countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Email Marketing Industry: Scope of the Study

The report further includes key industry developments in the email marketing industry. Porter Five Force analysis and ecosystem analysis is also included in the report. The report also covers market indicator which provide supporting factor for the growth of the email marketing covered in the scope of study. It shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The study also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Email Marketing industry based on their 2016 revenues, and profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Company profile of the key players profiled in the global email marketing industry specifically covers provides company details (HQ, Foundation Year, Employee Strength), market presence of the company by segment., strategy of the company for the growth in the competitive market, revenue and operating profits and SWOT analysis.

Key players operating the global email marketing industry companies profiled are Alchemy Worx Ltd., Adestra Ltd, GetResponse, VerticalResponse, Inc., dotmailer Ltd, Forfront Ltd., BlueHornet Inc., Constant Contact, Inc., BlueTie Inc., Drip, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), The Rocket Science Group, LLC (mailChimp), iContact Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Campaign Monitor, Natexo Group, Epsilon, Responsys Inc (Oracle Corporation) and Salesforce Inc.

The global market for email marketing is segmented as below:

By Component

Software/Application White Label Software Third-party Standard Web-based Application

Services Integration and Installation Support and Maintenance



By Type

Traditional

Automated

By Enterprise

Small and medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-use Industry