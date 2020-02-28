Emerging Trends: Global Composite Cans Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Composite Cans Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

In terms of revenue, composite cans market is predicted to expand at an impressive 5.2% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Composite cans market predominantly gains from demand for composite cans for packaging of everyday use domestic items. This includes drinks, tea, coffee, nuts, and spices and condiments among others. With ever-increasing consumption of such food ingredients, demand for composite cans is likely to continue to remain steady.

Composite cans are cylindrical paper tube that usually has a body made of several layers of Kraft paper wounded by spiral, convolute and linear draw winding method. Spiral Wound Cans are made by diagonally winding and gluing four layers of material together. The bottom layer is usually tin or foil, the two middle layers are usually paper board, and they serve to give the can its structure.

Composite Cans are used mainly for packaging everyday household items like coffee whiteners, diet drinks, bread crumbs, hot chocolate mixes, nuts, cakes, spices, tea, cleaning gels and baking sodas among others. Composite Cans offer several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, environmental safety (composite cans are mostly made from recycled products), durability, versatility and user friendliness in general.

This study categorizes the global Composite Cans breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Composite Cans capacity, production, value, price and market share of Composite Cans in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Sonoco Products

Smurfit Kappa

Mondi Group

Ace Paper Tube

Irwin Packaging

Halaspack

Quality Container

Nagel Paper

Canfab Packaging

Compocan Industries

Composite Cans Breakdown Data by Type

50mm

50mm-100mm

100mm and Above

Composite Cans Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Textiles & Apparels

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Industrial Applications

Others

Composite Cans Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

