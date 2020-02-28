eReader Market Outlook 2019-2025: Cost , Units Sales, Revenues & Applications

eReader Market report firstly introduced the eReader basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; Product Specifications; Manufacturing Processes; Cost Structures, Raw Materials and so on. This eReader Market report also profiles topmost manufactures operating ( Kobo(Rakuten), Bookeen, Ectaco, Ematic, DistriRead(ICARUS), Aluratek, Tolino, Hanvon, Onyx, Amazon, Sony, Barnes&Noble, PocketBook ) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Then it analyzed the world’s main region eReader industry conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, 6 year forecast (2019-2025), demand, market growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the eReader market.

Intellectual of eReader Market: An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 72.42% in 2011 and 68.48% in 2015 with a decrease of 3.94%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 13.86% and 7.82% in 2015.

China was the largest production region with a market share of 62.48% in 2011 and 67.11% in 2015 with an increase of 4.62%. Taiwan (One province of China) ranked the second on this item with the market share of 17.83% in 2011 and 11.90% in 2015.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 75% market share of the e-reader market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three vendors are Amazon, Kobo and PocketBook. They respectively with global production market share as 53.30%, 13.11%, and 9.02% in 2015. Amazon is an oligopoly of the enterprise in the e-reader market, with the market share of 43.60 in 2011 and 53.30 in 2015.

The e-reader market has been decreased in accordance with the smart phone and tablets development, and also, the content and channel problem need to be solved. What is more, in some emerging countries, the copyright issues, intellectual property issues are also the barriers of the development of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the vendors are had better establish a complete industrial ecology, improve the entire industry chain, including the content provider, content integrator, telecom operators, third-party payment and so on. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

