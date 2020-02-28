Europe Peat Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$ 3.91 bn by the End of 2024 | at a 1.3% CAGR

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Peat Market – Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Peat is also known as turf is a heterogeneous mixture made of incompletely decomposed plant remains, mainly sedges, grasses, reeds and mosses, formed when waterlogging and the exclusion of oxygen affect the natural processes of decay. It is a slow process, with the layer of peat increasing by an average rate calculated to be no more than 1mm (1/16in) depth per year. The peat land ecosystem is the most efficient carbon sink on the planet because peat land plants capture the CO2 which is naturally released from the peat.

Demand for Peat is projected to have a sluggish growth in coming years considering the extensive concern over environmental issue, growth in renewables on a large scale and use of alternative substitutes such as wood fiber, coir, land fill biomass and green compost. Europe remains dominant in Peat market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as Ireland, Finland and Sweden are expected to be the key consumers of Peat. Peat is also used as a major constituent for horticulture industry. Governmental regulations and environmental concerns has remarkably affected the Peat market. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, and is therefore expected to unfavorably affect the market growth.

Europe Peat Market: Scope of the Report

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Peat at Europe level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the Europe Peat market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for Peat during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the Peat market in Europe.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the Europe Peat market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Peat market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Europe Peat Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the Europe Peat market by segmenting it in terms of product type (Sapric, Hemic and Fibric) and applications such as power generation, agriculture, freshwater aquaria, water filtration, heating, horticulture and more). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Peat in Europe.

The report provides the actual market size of Peat for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The Europe market size of Peat has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Thousand Metric Tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type and key applications of Peat. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Europe Peat Market: Research Methodology

