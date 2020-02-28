MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Flip-up Vacuum Pack Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028”.

Packaging is an important part of attracting customers towards the product provided by the manufacturer. Such type of attractive packaging is provided by vacuum skin packaging technology for food such as meat, poultry, seafood, etc. Recent developments and innovations are done in the field of vacuum packaging for providing recyclable and lighter weight packaging. Over the past few years, the demand for vacuum skin packaging is gradually growing due to the capability of providing extended shelf life for food items. As a result on the backdrop of these technology flip-up vacuum skin packs are also growing in demand. In addition, flip-up vacuum packs also provide the advantage of protection and safety of the product while they are being transported. Flip-up vacuum packs are used for products which are perishable such as meat, seafood, etc. In recent years, food wastage due to faster decay of the product has been a major concern. Since flip-up vacuum packs help in reducing the rate of decay of the product, suppliers incline more toward such packaging solutions.

Global Flip-up Vacuum Pack – Market Dynamics:

The global packaging scenario has undergone substantial change in the past few decades. The global flip-up vacuum packs market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the vacuum packaging market, which is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market for flip-up vacuum packs is driven due to the increase in the sales of meat, seafood, etc. Because of the extended shelf life nature of flip-up vacuum packs for the product, it is expected to show fuel in demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in food retail market is anticipating the market for flip-up vacuum packs across the globe. Moreover, the flip-up vacuum pack market is facing the challenge due to the increase in the prices of several meat products such as meat, poultry, seafood, etc. are also simultaneously increasing the overall packaging price for flip-up vacuum packs.

Global Flip-up Vacuum Pack – Market Segmentation:

The global flip-up vacuum pack market can be segmented by the material type, by product type, and by end use.

On the basis of material type, the global flip-up vacuum pack market is segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

On the basis of product type, the global flip-up vacuum pack market is segmented into:

Films & Wraps

Trays

Pouches

Bags

On the basis of end use, the global flip-up vacuum pack market is segmented into:

Meat

Seafood

Poultry

Dairy Products

Ready Meals

Others

Global Flip-up Vacuum Pack – Regional Overview:

The global flip-up vacuum pack market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

North America region is the leading market for flip-up vacuum pack and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Europe region is also expected to show a stagnant growth for flip-up vacuum pack market. Asia-Pacific region would be expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period for flip-up vacuum pack market due to growing preference for packaging meat products. In addition, the market for flip-up vacuum pack in Latin America is expected to witness a steady growth. Middle-East & Africa region is expected to have relatively slower growth as compared to others regions for flip-up vacuum pack market.

Global Flip-up Vacuum Pack – Key players:

Few of the key players in the flip-up vacuum pack market are Sealed Air Corporation, EI du Pont de Nemours & Co, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., LINPAC Group Limited, Clondalkin Group, Inc., Flexopack SA, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Ulma Packaging, G.Mondini SpA, Multivac, Inc., Cellpack Packaging Gmbh, Victory Packaging, LP, etc.

