Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2025

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor compound used to make devices that provide high output power with small physical volume, and high efficiency at ultra-high and microwave radio frequencies. Power devices are being optimized since energy saving is becoming a top priority due to the depletion of oil sources and with limited sources of energy. Two major contributors for losses in power devices are conduction losses and switching losses; however, these losses are being minimized using (GaN) gallium nitride devices which possess high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics, thus driving its demand.

Also, it has led to the growth of gallium nitride semiconductor devices especially for high efficiency power supplies in server and other IT equipment and in the rapidly expanding hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles. The process of manufacturing gallium nitride semiconductor devices involve growing a GaN crystal or wafer on which transistors and integrated circuits (ICs) can be fabricated.

The major driver for growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market includes growing demand for low costs and power consumption in consumer electronics and automotive markets, wide variety of properties associated with GaN material is encouraging innovative applications, also realization of GaN in RF Power electronics, and growing demand of gallium nitride (GaN) RF semiconductor devices especially in defense, military, and aerospace applications. However the major restraint affecting the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market is high costs associated with it and growing opposition from silicon carbide (SiC) devices in high voltage semiconductor applications. Also, the growing interest in implementation of 5G infrastructure and demand for electric and hybrid vehicles globally is creating considerable opportunities for the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market can be categorized on the basis of device type, application, wafer size, end use industry, and region. In terms of device, the market can be classified into opto-semiconductor device, power semiconductor device, RF semiconductor device and others. On the basis of wafer size, the market can be categorized into 2-Inch wafer, 4-Inch wafer, 6-Inch wafer and others. On the basis of application, the market can be categorized into power drives, light detection and ranging, radio frequency, lighting & laser and others. On the basis of end use industry, the market can be categorized into IT and telecom, industrial, automotive, military and defense, and others. On the basis of geography, the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto semiconductor device type is mainly due to wide adoption in the consumer and enterprise sector, industrial, and automotive industry. Light emitting diodes (LEDs) manufactured from gallium nitride are widely being used in televisions and monitor displays, mobile displays, laptop and notebook displays, signs, projectors, and large video displays, and many more. Apart from this, LEDs manufactured from gallium nitride are also used in the automotive industry for lighting including fog lights, stop lights, car interior lighting, headlights and signal lights, dome lights, and many more.

Major players in the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market are Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), Macom, Cree, Infineon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Qorvo, Panasonic, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric, Dialog Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Epistar, Sumitomo Electric, GaN Systems, Nichia, Samsung, and Exagan among others. These companies are investing a lot in their research and development in order to incorporate new technologies and develop new low cost products to increase their market share in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

