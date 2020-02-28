Global Acetylated Starch Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Acetylated Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017– 2027

Extensive technological development has led to modification of the conventional starch through various methods. Starch is a form of intricate carbohydrate commonly occurring in various parts of plants. Starch is considered to be renewable and eco-friendly form of polymer source. Starch is extensively used across different industries due to its broad spectrum of properties. However, starch represents certain undesirable properties such as low shear stress, thereby compromising its properties. To overcome these undesired properties, starch is being modified. The most common technique of starch modification is acetylation. Acetylated starch is obtained through esterification of acetic anhydride, acetic acid, vinyl acetate or in combination of these. Acetylated starch doesn’t alter the appearance of the unmodified starch. Thus acetylated starch is of improved quality and can be used for wide industrial uses such as food preparations, as a binder in paper among others.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous technological advancements and product innovation is expected to drive the acetylated starch market. Acetylated starch exhibits resistance to retro gradation and has improved stability, solubility and hence can be extensively used in food manufacturing for the preparation of processed, bakery products and functional food. Acetylated starch also helps to improve the texture of the food and may increase the nutritional content. Hence, with increasing health conscious behaviour, consumers are drifting towards functional food, thereby, propelling the growth of acetylated starch market. Moreover, acetylated starch helps to improve the properties of corn starch such as improved solubility, freeze-thaw stability and swelling power. Hence, acetylated starch is becoming preferred choice among manufacturers. It accounts for widespread industrial application as it exhibits properties such as thickening agents, gelling agents and adhesive among others. Hence broad array of application accelerates the growth of acetylated starch market.

However, modified starch is partially digestible as compared to normal starch hence, may cause improper digestion among infants. Moreover, with continuous evolution in the starch modification techniques, genetically modified starch is gaining momentum which may replace the chemical modification method. Hence may affect the growth of acetylated starch market.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Segmentation

With rapid development in food industry, modified starch is also recording parallel growth to the food industry. Acetylated starch offers various applications in functional food such as bakeries, snacks among others and also helps to increase their shelf life. Therefore, acetylated market can be segmented as:

On the basis of end-use, acetylated starch market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverages Bakery products Functional food Processed food Others

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Paper

Others

On the basis of application, acetylated starch market is segmented into:-

Thickening agent

Stabilizing agent

Emulsifier

Binding agent

Gelling agent

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Region wise Outlook

The global acetylated starch market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and, North America. North America is expected to account for largest market share. As consumers are adopting convenient food option, processed food and functional food are gaining significant importance. Thereby, driving the growth for acetylated starch market in North America. Asia Pacific represents opportunistic region due to increased investment opportunities and changing consumption pattern among the consumers. Hence, represents potential region for the various manufacturers to increase their product offerings. Europe is also expected to record significant growth. As consumer’s behaviour and rapid growth of the food industry tends to support the market growth for acetylated starch market.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global acetylated starch market includes:

Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd

Vdelta Co., Ltd.

Visco Starch

Asia Fructose Co., Ltd.

Chai Prasit Products Co.,Ltd.

Roquette group

Tate & Lyle PLC

Request For TOC of Report

