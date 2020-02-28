Global Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 17,730.0 mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The brake is the most essential safety equipment in a vehicle. Automatic or autonomous emergency braking system helps to improve safety of vehicles by improving the vehicle’s braking power. In terms of product life cycle this braking technology is in its introduction stage and moving towards the growth stage.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which is part of the U.S Department of Transportation and non-profit organization, Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), announced a voluntary commitment from major automotive manufacturers in the U.S to install automatic or autonomous emergency braking system in new cars by 2022 and new trucks by 2025. This is expected to drive the automatic or autonomous emergency braking market in North American region. Currently automatic or autonomous emergency braking technology penetration in the U.S is low.

NHTSA plans to start a safety rating system of vehicles with higher rating for vehicles with are installed with automatic or autonomous emergency braking technology. Europe has a higher adoption of automatic or autonomous emergency braking system technology adoption. Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) has already started safety rating of vehicles where AEB installed vehicles are rated higher.

Rising demand of vehicles across the world is anticipated to increase the market size of automatic or autonomous emergency braking market. Vehicles sales are increasing in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific which is anticipated to drive the automatic or autonomous emergency braking system market.

Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market: Segmentation

By technology the AEB market is segmented into forward collision warning, dynamic brake support and crash imminent braking. Forward collision warning (FCW) was the first automatic or autonomous emergency braking technology available in the market. This technology provides audio and visual warning to alert the driver if it senses possibility of a collision. It does actually help in braking. Dynamic brake support (DBS) and crash imminent braking are current emergency braking technologies. Like FCW, dynamic brake support technology provides audio and visual warning to alert the driver if it senses a collision. The driver brakes but the braking force is not sufficient to prevent the collision then dynamic brake support system provides additional braking force along with driver’s own braking force to mitigate or prevent collision. Similar to FCW and DBS, crash imminent braking also provides audio and visual warning to alert the driver if it senses collision with nearby vehicles. If the driver does not apply brakes at all to prevent the collision, crash imminent braking provides full braking force automatically to mitigate or prevent collision. The market size for automatic or autonomous emergency braking is provided in terms of revenue which is in US$ million and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecasted for the period of 2017 till 2025.

Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market: Scope of the Report

The report provides analysis of different drivers that are impacting the global automatic or autonomous emergency braking market along with restrains and opportunities as per the scope of the report. For each segment (such as technology and vehicle type) market analysis is provided. Additionally taking into consideration all the drivers an extensive geographical growth analysis is provided for the forecasted period has been provided in the report.

The major players in the market has been profiled across five broad geographical regions. The profile include business strategies adopted these players in the automatic or autonomous emergency braking market. Further, the report includes market attractiveness analysis of three different emergency braking technologies and insights into the market.

The major players operating in the automatic or autonomous emergency braking market are Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden), Tesla Inc. (the U.S), Ford Motor Company (The U.S), Daimler AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), BMW Group (Germany), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Company Ltd (Japan) and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. (the U.K).

