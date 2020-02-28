Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market 2019-2025 Future Scope, Demand, Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players

Crude oil is one of the most actively traded commodities with a stable growth rate globally. It is extracted from remote locations and needs to be transported through pipelines. Transportation of crude oil via pipeline is relatively difficult, owing to its viscosity and requirement of economical and efficient mode of transferring the oil. Thus, control over viscosity of the heavy oil is important for long distance transport without affecting the quality or state. Crude oil flow improvers maintains the viscosity of crude oil during processing and transportation. Moreover, it acts as additives that deliver apt solutions in all the stages of crude oil extraction from reservoir to refinery and maximize the production. These improvers are also known as drag reducing agents, which are injected into pipeline fluids to reduce turbulence. Moreover, these are employed on a wide scale among oil pipelines to increase the flow capacity and reduce the energy loss in pipelines.

The market is driven by the increase in crude oil production globally, to cater to the high demand, and rise in demand for crude oil flow improvers from the developing markets such as Middle East and Africa. Moreover, growth in hydraulic fracturing is expected to increase the demand for crude oil flow improvers. However, steady decline in crude oil prices and environmental concerns are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, the production of crude oil flow improvers from renewable resources is expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the near future.

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers market size will increase to 2210 Million US$ by 2025, from 1410 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Crude Oil Flow Improvers.

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes

Nalco Champion

BASF SE

Schlumberger

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Lubrizol Specialty Products

Infineum

Evonik Industries

WRT BV

Production Chemical Group

Rodanco

Partow Ideh Pars

Phillips Specialty Products

Paraffin Inhibitors

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Hydrate Inhibitors

Extraction

Pipeline

Refinery

To analyze and research the global Crude Oil Flow Improvers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Crude Oil Flow Improvers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

