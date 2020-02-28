Global Exterior Wall System Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Exterior Wall System Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The Exterior Wall System Market is Expected to Grow with 8.04% CAGR During the Period, 2019–2024.

The prominent players operating in the global exterior wall system market are USG BORAL (Singapore), ELEMENTIA (Mexico), Lafarge Holcim (Switzerland), CSR Limited (Australia), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3A Composites GmbH (Switzerland), and Owens Corning (US). Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Fletcher Building (New Zealand), EGGER Group (Austria), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Evonik Industries (Germany), and Kronoplus Limited (Austria).

Market Highlights

The global exterior wall system market is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period, primarily, due to the growing construction industry. The developing nations are formulating various reforms and regulations for boosting the infrastructure and real estate industries. Such reforms are expected to drive the global exterior wall system market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global exterior wall system market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global exterior wall system market by material, type, end-use, and region.

By Material

Vinyl

Metal Panels

Brick & Stone

EIFS

Fiberglass Panels

Fiber Cement

Plasterboards

Glass Panels

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Boards

Wood Boards

Ceramic Tiles

Others

By Type

Ventilated Façade

Curtain Wall Systems

Non-Ventilated Façade

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness moderate growth in the exterior wall system market during the forecast period: MRFR

On the basis of region, the global exterior wall system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, followed by North America and Europe, primarily due to the growing construction industry in China and India. The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is growing due to increasing FDI inflow into the construction industry, which adds value to the Asia-Pacific market. Moreover, the increasing real estate investment and growing number of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in developing countries, mainly in India, are the other major factors driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Based on material, the glass panels segment is expected to occupy a large share in the global exterior wall system panels market: MRFR

On the basis of material, the global market has been segmented as vinyl, metal panels, brick & stone, fiber cement, plasterboards, glass panels, eifs, fiberglass panels, high pressure laminate (HPL) boards, wood boards, ceramic tiles, and others. The glass panels segment is expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-performance glass panels.

Based on type, the ventilated façade segment is expected to occupy a large share in the global exterior wall system panels market during the forecast period: MRFR

On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented as ventilated façade, curtain wall systems, and non-ventilated façade. The ventilated façade segment is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The ventilated façades are preffered over the others as they provide excellent results in terms of temperature and humidity resistance.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment is expected to occupy the largest share in the global exterior wall system panels market: MRFR

On the basis of end-use, the global market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is expected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high investment inflow in the construction industry, mainly for the construction of offices, malls, and other infrastructure.

