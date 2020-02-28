Global Industrial Steam Turbines Market : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2019

Steam turbines have been extensively used in power generation industry, and have gained popularity in the utility industries as a source of inexpensive electricity production. They can be used in back-pressure and condensing applications. In recent years, the profitability of market players have been significantly influenced by gas turbines gathering steam in the power and utility industries. Over the past several years, the market has seen the advent of robust maintenance services, especially in small- and medium-scale power generation plants. Need for enhancing product lifecycle of industrial steam turbines bodes well for the market, especially in developing countries of Asia Pacific. Rising industrial demand for electricity in developing regions is also stimulating equipment manufacturers to focus on product performance. Industrial steam turbines current spawns a market of more than US$20 bn.

In 2019, the market size of Industrial Steam Turbines is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Steam Turbines.

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Steam Turbines, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Industrial Steam Turbines production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd.

Dongfang Electric Corporation

Elliott Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation

Ansaldo Energia s.p.a

Peter Brotherhood Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Doosan Skoda Power

TGM Kanis Turbinen GmbH

OJSC Power Machines

Market Segment by Product Type

Reaction Turbines

Impulse Turbines

Market Segment by Application

Power and Utility

Engineering

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Industrial Steam Turbines status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Industrial Steam Turbines manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

