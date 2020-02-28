Global LED Video Walls Market is Rising to a Valuation of US$ 3982.9 mn in 2025, at a healthy CAGR of 9.5%

sResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “LED Video Walls Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

LED video walls are special multi-screen setup that consists of multiple LED video screen tiled together contiguously in order to form one large screen. The video walls offer various features such as high brightness, reliability and capability of producing stunning visuals. At present, LED video walls are one of the most impressive and eye catching modern marketing tools. These LED walls are used in indoor and outdoor applications. Indoor video walls are used in presentation/exhibitions, museum, and indoor advertisement displays, whereas the outdoor video walls are widely used in shopping malls, stadium, live shows, and railway stations for advertising purpose, and many other places. LED video walls are preferred over other display medium such as LCD Video walls, projectors and others, as it offers multiple advantages Due to its high degree of sharpness, clarity and resolution resulting viewable in direct sunlight without compromising quality. The growing adoption of display systems for promotional activities at airports/stations and increasing demand of energy efficient displays are the major forces that drives the global LED video wall market.

Global LED Video Walls Market: Segmentation

The LED video walls market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global LED video walls market for the period 2017 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of LED video walls market based on its deployment type and service offered type. Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor LED video walls. Among the various services it offers, the LED video walls market has been segmented into installation, repairing/maintenance and rental services. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section.

Global LED Video Walls Market: Trends, Drivers and Restraints

This research study on the global LED video walls market provides a detailed analysis of how stadiums/arenas, live concerts, trade fare exhibitions, control rooms among others in different regions use LED video walls to enhance visual experience and advertise. The report also covers that how outdoor and indoor video walls is going to contribute to the growth of the LED video walls market. The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the LED video walls market growth over the forecast period 2017-2025.

It also highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the LED video wall market growth during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The study provides the holistic perspective on the LED video walls market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Million) across every region. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, and the various recent developments.

The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of LED video walls market globally. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of LED video walls market. The report also provides value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis for the LED video walls market. Market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the global LED video walls market.

Global LED Video Walls Market: Competitive Landscape

Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in LED video walls market include LG Display Co. Ltd., Barco NV, Daktronics, Inc., Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Delphi Display Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd., Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Lighthouse Technologies, Ltd. and Electronic Displays, Inc.

