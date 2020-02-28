Global Medical Imaging Instrumentation Market; In-Depth Analysis And Forecast On Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors To 2022

The contours of the global Medical Imaging Instrumentation market dynamic are constantly changing, and are shaped by various macroeconomic factors and trends in the healthcare industry. These trends have also changed the directions of investments, especially in emerging markets. In recent years, new frontiers in the Medical Imaging Instrumentation market have come to the fore propelled by implementation of regulatory norms put forth by governments in developing and developed regions. New healthcare guidelines will likely put a significant bearing on new product developments in nascent as well as established markets over 20ab – 20cd (forecast period). Changing nature of demands of patient populations and rapid technological advances, notably in healthcare IT, are expected to open and support new paradigms in the global Medical Imaging Instrumentation market.

Due to the prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population and number of road accidents, stronger demand for better imaging has emerged. Chronic diseases such as cancer, strokes, neurodegenerative diseases, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cardiovascular diseases and others require imaging of body parts for proper diagnosis of the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the major diseases that lead most NCD (noncommunicable diseases) deaths are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes, accounting for more than REDACTED of all premature NCD deaths. NCDs claim 40 million deaths each year and account for approximately REDACTED of global deaths. Such high instances of chronic diseases require improved and advanced imaging technologies such as MRI, ultrasound and others. Also, the number of road accidents calls for the imaging technologies in cases of major and minor fractures. According to the World Health Organization (Switzerland), nearly 1.24 million people throughout the world die each year due to road traffic crashes that equates to ~3,400 deaths per day. Imaging instruments find huge application in casesof fractures. Factors such as prevalence of chronic diseases and an increasing geriatric population,coupled with increasing demand of 3D medical imaging equipment, are also

providing traction to theglobal medical imaging instruments market.

Companies are focusing on the continuous development of products that support novel imaging technologies such as colored and 3D imaging due to their rising demand. Surging investments on technological advancements for increasing resolution and pixel capabilities, wider disease detection capabilities and more advanced software can be observed in the market. For instance, in 2017, Royal Philips (Netherlands) announced a new MRI system, MR Prodiva 1.5T, with enhanced clinical performance, workflow, and capability of 2D and 3D scans. Similarly, launched in November 2017 by NPL (National Physical Laboratory), 3D OrbiSIMS is a molecular imaging instrument used to explore potentials under cell biology and drug discovery. The imaging technologies are used across various end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers and research centers. In hospitals, the imaging instruments are used for imaging body parts in cases of chronic diseases or accidents. In diagnostic centers, the imaging instruments are widely adopted for diagnosing a particular body part or the whole body. The imaging instruments are used for molecular imaging in the research centers for drug discovery purposes. The global medical imaging instruments market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2017-2022. By 2022, total revenue is expected to reach nearly REDACTED, with an increase of REDACTED from REDACTED in 2016.

The report provides an analysis based on each product type segment, which includes X-ray systems, magnetic resource imaging equipment/instruments, computed tomography scanners, ultrasound systems and nuclear imaging equipment/instruments.

X-ray systems held the largest market share of REDACTED in 2016 followed by ultrasound systems, MRI equipment/instruments, CT scanners and nuclear imaging equipment/instruments. By 2022, total revenue from the X-ray systems segment is expected to reach REDACTED. The nuclear imaging equipment/instruments segment is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of REDACTED by 2022. By 2022, total revenue from the nuclear imaging equipment/instruments segment is expected to reach nearly REDACTED. The table below shows the market revenues of medical imaging instruments by product type for the forecast period 201 7-2022.

Report Scope

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the medical imaging instruments market and potential application sectors across various industries. The medical imaging instruments market is broken down into product types such as X-ray systems, ultrasound devices, MRI, computed tomography and nuclear imaging. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each product type, technologies, application and end users with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional medical imaging instrument market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global medical imaging instruments market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global medical imaging instruments market.

Report Includes:

– 260 data tables and 104 additional tables

– A comprehensive overview of the global market for medical imaging instruments within the healthcare industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for medical imaging instrument by product type, technology type, application industry, end-user and geographical region

– Methodological study with a trend analysis of the global market for medical imaging instrument using quantitative and qualitative approaches

– Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the global medical imaging instrument market and current trends within the industry

– Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category across the United States, Japan and European region

– Identification of key market players, product portfolios, recent developments and application areas

– Examination of competitive landscape and assessment of various strategies adopted by market players to enhance their market position, including expansion, product launch, acquisition and merger, innovation, partnership and joint venture

– Detailed profiles of the major players within the medical imaging instrument market, including Bruker Corp., Cook Medical LLC, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corp., Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare

