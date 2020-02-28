Global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market Report 2019 Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global market size of Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Surgical Robotics System has become well-known as highly-accurate and precise procedure thats used to carry out spinal surgery and so on with the aid of a mechanical guidance system.

The global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Intuitive Surgical

Simulated Surgical Systems, LLC

Mimic Technologies

Simbionix

VirtaMed AG

Mazor Robotics

Verb Surgical

Auris Surgical Robotics

Medrobotics

Restoration Robotics

Virtual Incision

THINK Surgical

Medtech S.A

TransEnterix

Titan Medical

AVRA Medical Robotics

Market size by Product

DaVinci SI

DaVinci XI

Market size by End User

Hepatobiliary and pancreatic Surgery

Urology

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

