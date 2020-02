Global Mumps Virus Testing Market: Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Mumps Virus Testing Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2025” to its collection.

Mumps is a contagious disease which affects children as well as adult and it is caused by the mumps virus. Mumps is a type of viral infection that affects the parotid gland which one of the member of saliva producing gland. The swelling in one or both parotid gland is the indication for the mumps. The complication in the mumps may cause the permanent loss of hearing. A continuous headache, loss of appetite, muscles ache tiredness and fever are the symptoms of the mumps disease. There no specific treatment for mumps, only vaccination can be given for the precaution. The mumps virus can easily spread from person to person through the saliva droplet of the infected person. If the person suspects with the mumps, then the blood test is performed to identify the presence of mumps virus.

The rapid increase in the incidence of mumps is the primary factor driving the growth of mumps virus testing market over the forecast period. The increasing research and development by the manufacturer for the development of innovative products for mumps virus testing will boost the growth of this market. The increasing initiative by the government regarding the awareness programme about mumps and measles will increase the demand for the mumps virus testing product in coming years. The lack of healthcare facilities and awareness of people regarding mumps virus in low economic countries will hamper the growth of this market to some extent. The lack of testing and diagnostic laboratories in MEA region will also restraint the growth of mumps virus testing market over the forecast period.

The global mumps virus testing market is classified on the basis of application, end user and region.

Based on test type, mumps virus testing market is segmented into following

Cell Culture/Immunofluorescence

Semi-Quantitative Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Semi-Quantitative Chemiluminescent Immunoassay

Qualitative Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Based on end user, mumps virus testing market is segmented into following

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

The mumps virus testing market is expected show substantial growth over the forecast period due to rise in incidences of mumps disease throughout the globe. Mumps is the very common disease in U.S. till 2006 after that introduction vaccination has reduced the incidence of mumps in U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported the 4000 cases of mumps in U.S. during 2015. Mumps virus generally affects the children aged five to ten but it also affects the adults. By test type, qualitative real-time polymerase chain reaction is the most preferred test by the physician for the mumps virus testing. Among all end-user hospitals is expected to gain maximum market share and diagnostic centers are expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the mumps virus testing market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to gain maximum market share due to high cost of mumps virus testing market. This market is then followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific after North America. Europe has expected show robust growth for mumps virus testing market owing to increasing demand for mumps preventive and treatment therapies in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR for mumps virus testing market due to increasing legal scenario to promote the indigenous product. This has become an absolute opportunity for the global player to invest in this market. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to have sluggish growth for mumps virus testing market due to rare incidences of mumps diseases.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of MUMPS VIRUS TESTING market are Cortez Diagnostics Inc., ZeptoMetrix, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Arlington Scientific, Inc., and others.

