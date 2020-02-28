Global Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitutes Market Upcoming Trend And Value Chain 2019-2025

Extensive utilization of bone graft substitutes in millions of orthopedic surgeries especially in musculoskeletal procedures worldwide is key factor driving revenue generation in the market. Ceramic-based synthetic bone substitutes have earned widespread popularity in clinical practices owing to their marked effectiveness and low cost, notably in spine surgeries. Advent of new cell-based approaches, more recently those that utilize mesenchymal stem cells, have vast osteogenic potential, thereby gathering traction as orthopedic bone graft substitutes. Sizable revenues have come from the utilization of these in developed countries most notably the U.S. With rising numbers of bone grafting procedures, orthopedic bone graft substitutes is expected to spawn a market of more than US$5 bn by 2025.

Global Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitutes market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitutes.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer

Medtronic

Depuy Synthes Companies

Globus Medical

B. Braun Aesculap

Nuvasive

Integra LifeSciences

Invibio

Weigao Orthopaedic

Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitutes Breakdown Data by Type

Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Others

Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitutes Breakdown Data by Application

Spinal Fusion

Long Bone

Foot and Ankle

Craniomaxilofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitutes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

