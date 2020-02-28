Global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment Market with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The contours of the global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market dynamic are constantly changing, and are shaped by various macroeconomic factors and trends in the healthcare industry. These trends have also changed the directions of investments, especially in emerging markets. In recent years, new frontiers in the Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market have come to the fore propelled by implementation of regulatory norms put forth by governments in developing and developed regions. New healthcare guidelines will likely put a significant bearing on new product developments in nascent as well as established markets over 20ab – 20cd (forecast period). Changing nature of demands of patient populations and rapid technological advances, notably in healthcare IT, are expected to open and support new paradigms in the global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market.

This report studies the global market size of Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Orthopedic implants containing antibacterial coating inhibits the growth of microorganism on the implants to prevent infection within the body. Growth in awareness regarding bacterial infections, increase in demand for coated implants to prevent infection, and rise in prevalence of bacterial infections drive the market growth. However, health concerns using titanium as a coating material for implants and high cost of coatings restrain the market growth. Moreover, development of effective antibacterial implants and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

aap Implantate AG

AST Products, Inc.

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Sciessent LLC

BioCote Limited

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DOT GmbH

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Hydromer Inc.

Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

Market size by Product

Passive Surface Finishing/Modifications (PSM)

Active Surface Finishing/Modifications (ASM)

Peri-Operative Antibacterial Local Carriers or Coatings (LCC)

Market size by End User

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Neurovascular Implants

Cardiac Implants

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Orthopedic Implant Antibacterial Coatings Surface Treatment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

