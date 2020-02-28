Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Survey by Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Solutions and SWOT Analysis 2019

Growth of pharmaceutical robots market is predicted at stellar 12.1% CAGR in the near-term from 2018 to 2026. Rapid penetration of hi-technology, along with excessive automation are key behind adoption of robots in the pharmaceutical sector.

Complex nature of processes in pharmaceutical sector, which need to be failsafe, has necessitated deployment of robots to eliminate risk of human error. Human-like robots, specially created for processes of pharmaceutical sector are seemingly apt for such tasks.Further, robots perform tasks at much faster speed, and are not affected by perils of industrial environments. This makes robots suitable to be in proximity to radioactive and toxic compounds.

With artificial intelligence making waves in the development of robots, application base of robots for pharmaceutical has further expanded.

In 2019, the market size of Pharmaceutical Robots is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period

This report studies the global market size of Pharmaceutical Robots, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Pharmaceutical Robots production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG

ABB Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated (A Subsidiary of Denso Corporation)

Seiko Epson Corporation

Marchesini Group S.P.A.

Universal Robots A/S.

Shibuya Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Cartesian Robots

Collaborative Robots

Market Segment by Application

Picking and Packaging

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Pharmaceutical Robots status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Pharmaceutical Robots manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

