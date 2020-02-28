Global Power Quality Equipment Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2019

Range of energy-intensive industries are adopting power quality analyzers as a part of energy management strategies to serve numerous purposes, notably including reduced power cost, increased device safety, and efficient power usage. Power quality equipment help them take care of a range of characteristics such as electrical harmonics, power factor and voltage instability. Strides made by renewable energy in the global energy mix coupled with the need for standardization in power quality has imparted solid momentum to the market’s growth in recent decades. Alongside that, the increasing trend of the telecom industry world over adopting digitization is fueling the demand for power quality equipment for ensuring proper functionality of electronics. This has also driven the demand for power quality solutions to meet specialized need of the telecom industry. The current valuation of the global market is whopping and revenues are expected to climb to US$40 bn by 2025-end.

In 2019, the market size of Power Quality Equipment is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Quality Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of Power Quality Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Power Quality Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

General Electric

ABB, Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co.

Eaton Corporation, PLC

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Legrand S.A.

MTE Corporation

Active Power, Inc.

Acumentrics Corporation

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Socomec

Smiths Group

Powervar

Market Segment by Product Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Market Segment by Application

Industrial & Manufacturing

Commercial

Residential

Transportation

Utilities

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Power Quality Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Power Quality Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Quality Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

