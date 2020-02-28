Global Road Marking Materials Market to Become Worth US$ 7.66 bn by 2024, at 7.2% of CAGR

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Road Marking Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Road marking materials provide visible signs on streets, motorways, curbs, berms, driveways, parking areas, sidewalks, and airfields. They are typically classified into two types: performance-based and paint-based markings. Performance-based markings are further divided into the following categories: thermoplastics and cold plastics. Paint-based markings include solvent-based, water-based, epoxy, and polyurethane-based paints. Paint-based markings are estimated to be a key segment of the global road marking materials market during the forecast period. The growing demand for water-based paints is expected to propel the road marking materials market over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast of the road marking materials market on the global as well as regional level. The report includes forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Quantitative data has been derived through extensive secondary research of the global road marking materials market. Secondary sources typically include company websites, relevant magazines, government documents, and press releases. The top-down approach has been adopted to derive the regional numbers from global revenue and volume figures. Furthermore, the bottom-up approach has been employed to derive data for various type and application sectors based on demand for road marking materials in each geographical segment. A combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches helps in validation of the quantitative data of the market. The data was further validated with the help of primary research with industry experts to ensure accuracy of derived numbers.

Global Road Marking Materials Market: Scope of the Report

Detailed analysis of various factors driving the global road marking materials market has been included for astute decision making. Impact of these drivers during the forecast period has been included with data to substantiate research findings. Furthermore, factors restraining market growth have been included for better understanding of the market. Impact of these restraints has been analyzed over the forecast period. The report also comprises various opportunities available for market growth over the next eight years. Opportunities entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the road marking materials market during the forecast period.

The report includes value chain analysis to help understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the road marking materials industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Various processes employed in the manufacture of road marking materials have been included in the value chain analysis. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to determine the degree of competition in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze application segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each application segment.

Global Road Marking Materials Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the road marking materials market has been segmented into paint based marking and performance based marking. Based on application, the road marking materials market has been segmented into road marking, factory marking, airport marking, car park marking and others. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for road marking materials in each technology type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the road marking materials market. These include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Geveko Markings, Aximum S.A., Kelly Bros Erinline, Swarco Limburger Lackfabrik GmbH, and Ozark Materials LLC. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

