Green Data Center Market – The Demand Expanding at an Exuberant CAGR of 30.8% during the Forecast Period of 2014 to 2024

According to an up to date business intelligence report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global green data center market will be worth US$221.4 billion by the end of 2022, with the demand expanding at an exuberant CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period of 2014 to 2024.

The analyst of the TMR report has highlighted a fairly consolidated competitive landscape with the shares mostly confined within a few major players such as Oracle, Cisco systems, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, APC Corp, EMC Corp, Fujitsu Corp., and Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These companies are major players in the data center market as a whole and have recognized governmental emphasis on ecofriendly measures, and hence harnessing the possibilities of this niche segment. These vendors are offering a number of efficiency solutions to their end users and are constantly improving their product portfolio as well as expanding geographically to hold onto their position of strength.

Request Sample PDF with Latest Innovation @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2488

Based on power usage effectiveness (PUE) standards, the market for green data center has been segmented into PUE greater than 2, PUE 1.5 to 2, and PUE 1 to 1.5. Component-wise, the market has been bifurcated into security appliances, networking, storage and servers, power backup, and air conditioning. On the basis of ownership, the green data center market has been classified into external including dedicated hosting and co-location and internal, which has been further sub-segmented into transportation and logistics, energy and utility, government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, IT, healthcare, and others such as retail. Geographically, North America and Europe are currently the two regions with maximum demand potential, although Asia Pacific is poised to increment the demand at an above-average growth rate.

Some of the key factors that augur well for the green data center market are: government regulations to achieve greater energy efficiencies, surging demand for data storage from SMEs, rising cost of electricity, high data center operational costs, corporate social responsibilities, and data center space constraints. On the other hand, requirement of substantial initial capital investment, incompatibility of green solutions with traditional data centers, and strong lack of awareness among potential consumers are some of the restraints hindering the market’s prosperity.