Growth Analysis : Confectionery Ingredient Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2025 | Cargill Corporation, Barry Callebaut, Kerry Group

Global Confectionery Ingredient Market: Overview

Confectionery ingredients are used in the manufacturing of end products like chocolate, bakery products, beverages, sugar confectioneries among others. These ingredients include cocoa, dairy ingredients, emulsifiers, sugar, sweeteners and others in order to make a good product in the market for sale. These ingredients need to be mixed in required quantities in order to make a confectionery item. Sweeteners are a replacement of sugar products in the market and they considered as a healthy additive for health conscious consumers. They are less in calories and provide the same taste as that of sugar. Rapid consumption of chocolate is driving the growth of the chocolate market which is in turn fueling the demand for confectionery ingredients.

Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming chocolate is fueling the demand for confectionery ingredients. Cocoa and other dairy ingredients added to chocolate are reported to have beneficial health related qualities. The cocoa content offers relief from illnesses such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, the demand for confectionery products is increasing due to the changing demand of consumers and the influence of the western culture in terms of feeding habits in the developing economies. Confectionery items have become a necessary food item in recent times. The consumer’s lifestyle along with their demand changes with time and in order to meet their requirements, manufacturers of confectionery products including bakery are exploring with ingredients which is also backed by huge investments in research and development. However, confectionery manufacturers need to abide by various regulations and conditions while procuring ingredients and processing them into end products.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major players operating in the global confectionery ingredient market include Cargill Corporation, Olam International Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Archer Daniels Midland, Barry Callebaut, Kerry Group, Tate and Lyle Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., ZuChem Inc., and Ingredion Inc..

The segments covered in the global confectionery ingredients market are as follows:

By Types

Chocolate & Cocoa

Sugar

Dairy Ingredients

Emulsifiers

Sweeteners

Others

By Application

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Bakery

Others

By Geography

North America ( U.S., Canada, Rest of North America )

Europe ( U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( India, Japan, China, Rest of Asia Pacific )

Middle East & Africa ( UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA )

Latin America ( Brazil, Rest of Latin America )

