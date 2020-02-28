Growth Outlook: Global Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Dating back origin of concept of inkjet printing in the 20th century, the technology witnessed extensive development in early 1950s. Further advancement of the technology resulted in reproduction of digital images, generated by computers. The entire working of inkjet printing requires inkjet ink integral for the same.

Inkjet inks are of few types. At their basic, inkjet inks comprise a base carrier (oil, water, or solvent), a colorant, and small amounts of additives to impart unique characteristics.

Request For sample Copy of this research to evaluate more: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2351546

In terms of category, inkjet inks are broadly divided into dye-based inks and pigmented inks. Between the two, dye-based inks were developed first for use with inkjet printers. Dye-based inks feature vibrant deep colors, available in wide color range, and are absorbed well into top coatings.

On the other hand, pigmented inks feature shortcomings of dye-based inks, mainly in terms of their use for outdoor applications. Consistent advancement in manufacture of inkjet ink, now driven by digitization, holds promise for growth of digital manufacturing inkjet inks market.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

HP

EPSON

Collins

Fujifilm Sericol International

Wikoff Color

Nippon Kayaku

TRIDENT

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Van Son Holland Ink

Nazdar

Dupont

InkTec

Roland DG

Hitachi

American Ink Jet Corporation

Jetbest

Print-Rite

Hongsam Digital Science & Technology

Liaoning Fine Chemical Technology

Neomark

Zhuhai Seine Technology

Market Segment by Product Type

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Dye

Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Pigment

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2351546

Market Segment by Application

Office Printing Industry

Textile Industry

Industrial Printing Industry

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in