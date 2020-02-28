Growth Outlook: Global Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink Market 2019-2025
Dating back origin of concept of inkjet printing in the 20th century, the technology witnessed extensive development in early 1950s. Further advancement of the technology resulted in reproduction of digital images, generated by computers. The entire working of inkjet printing requires inkjet ink integral for the same.
Inkjet inks are of few types. At their basic, inkjet inks comprise a base carrier (oil, water, or solvent), a colorant, and small amounts of additives to impart unique characteristics.
In terms of category, inkjet inks are broadly divided into dye-based inks and pigmented inks. Between the two, dye-based inks were developed first for use with inkjet printers. Dye-based inks feature vibrant deep colors, available in wide color range, and are absorbed well into top coatings.
On the other hand, pigmented inks feature shortcomings of dye-based inks, mainly in terms of their use for outdoor applications. Consistent advancement in manufacture of inkjet ink, now driven by digitization, holds promise for growth of digital manufacturing inkjet inks market.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
HP
EPSON
Collins
Fujifilm Sericol International
Wikoff Color
Nippon Kayaku
TRIDENT
Sensient Imaging Technologies
Van Son Holland Ink
Nazdar
Dupont
InkTec
Roland DG
Hitachi
American Ink Jet Corporation
Jetbest
Print-Rite
Hongsam Digital Science & Technology
Liaoning Fine Chemical Technology
Neomark
Zhuhai Seine Technology
Market Segment by Product Type
Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Dye
Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Pigment
Market Segment by Application
Office Printing Industry
Textile Industry
Industrial Printing Industry
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
