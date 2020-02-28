Guaiacol Market : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2018 – 2026

Guaiacol Market: Overview

Guaiacol is an yellowish aromatic oil that is generally derived from guaiacum or wood creosote. It is a biodegradable product that has low potential of bioaccumulation. Guaiacol is a slightly yellow colored liquid or a crystalline solid with a characteristic aromatic odor. Guaiacol acts as a precursor to various flavorants such as eugenol and vanillin. An estimated 85% of the vanillin is produced from guaiacol. Guaiacol is industrially manufactured by the methylation of catechol and it is used in the manufacturing of a variety of chemical products. Potash and dimethyl sulfate are used in the manufacturing process of guaiacol. Guaiacol can also be synthesized by the dimethylation of catechol followed by selective mono-demethylation.

Guaiacol finds applications in the agriculture sector as it protects the crop from damage and improves the crop yield. It is also used as raw material in the pharmaceutical industry. The unique aromatic odor of guaiacol makes it suitable for acting as perfumery as well as flavoring agents. Guaiacol can be readily oxidized by the heme iron of peroxidases. Guaiacol serves as a reducing agent for biocatalytic reactions also.

Guaiacol Market: Key Segments

Global guaiacol market can be classified on the basis of grade as industrial, pharmaceutical and food. In terms of application, guaiacol market can be segmented as precursor, chemical intermediates. On the basis of end-user industries, guaiacol market can be classified as chemicals, agriclulture, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food & beverages.

Advancements in the pharmaceutical industry is considered one of the key factors driving the global guaiacol market. It is used in the synthesis of expectorant such as guaifenesin and sulfoguaiacol. Drug intermediates obtained from guaiacol is used in the synthesis of expectorants such as guaifenesin & sulfoguaiacol. Drug intermediates obtained from guaiacol are used in the synthesis of muscle relaxant & cardiovascular drugs such as methcarbamol, carvedilol and ranolazine. Growing investments by the market players and supportive government initiatives into R&D and technological advancement in the pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to fuel the guaiacol market during the forecast period. Guaiacol is used in the synthesis of various flavors and fragrances such as vanillin, isovanilin, eugenol, isoeugenol, zingerone, etc. Application of guaiacol in the spice preservation, is gaining much attention in the food industry. Increasing population, shift towards the use of biodegradable products and advancements in technology are anticipated to fuel the demand for guaiacol.

Guaiacol Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global guaiacol market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the Asia Pacific region, advancements in the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries, in the countries such as China and India are anticipated to aid the growth of guaiacol sales in the coming years. North America also has rapidly growing food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries and it is thus likely to provide opportunities for the expansion of guaiacol market in the region. Europe is anticipated to witness significant expansion of guaiacol market owing to the advancements in the chemical, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Chemical industry in Latin America has shown significant growth in recent years. The highly attractive food & beverages industry in the Middle East region is likely to enhance the demand for guaiacol in the region.

Guaiacol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global guaiacol market include Solvay, Cayman Chemical, LGC Limited, Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co.,LTD., Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. etc