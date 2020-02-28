Healthcare IT : Analysis of New Technologies & Industry Risk Factors 2025

The demand within the United States healthcare IT market has been rising on account of advancements in the medical and healthcare industry of the region. The use of IT services for the betterment of healthcare facilities essentially commenced from the United States. For this reason, IT technologies are deftly embedded in the healthcare fabric of the country. Moreover, healthcare has been placed on the pedestal of growth across the US, which has in turn given an impetus to the growth of the healthcare IT market in the region. There have been multiple instances where the healthcare fraternity of the region has set examples for the global healthcare industry. This majorly owes to the presence of trained professionals, robust infrastructure, and IT facilities in the country’s healthcare industry.

The demand within the United States’ healthcare IT market is projected to keep escalating as electronic health records and other similar technologies gain popularity. Furthermore, the need to establish seamless and quick communication with the patients has also propelled demand for healthcare IT. The geriatric population in the US is on a rise, and medical treatment of this population demographic necessarily requires IT facilities. This has also given an impetus to the growth of the United States healthcare IT market in recent times.

Students of medicine and other related fields are trained in the presence of IT infrastructure in colleges, research institutes, and healthcare centers. For this reason, the need for healthcare IT services such as clinical IT systems, pressure monitors, and neonatal monitors has become indispensable.

