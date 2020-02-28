HNW Offshore Investmen Market With Market Segmentation And Future Strategies By 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “HNW Offshore Investment: Drivers and Motivations 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report draws on our 2017 and 2018 Global Wealth Managers Surveys to analyze the drivers behind offshore investments in the HNW space. It examines and contrasts HNW offshore investment preferences across 24 jurisdictions, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of what is motivating HNW investors to look for new homes for their wealth.

The proportion of HNW individuals who invest offshore has been on the rise despite the scandals that have shaken the industry. While the reasons are diverse and differ from country to country, global diversification benefits and tax efficiencies top the list. This suggests that assisting HNW investors in minimizing their tax liabilities is key. However, it is important to realize that the boundaries between tax evasion and tax avoidance are becoming increasingly blurry. The days of secrecy and illicit structures have passed, and providers need to ensure they are well equipped to conduct their due diligence and provide sound advice spanning multiple jurisdictions. Avoiding the reputational and financial damage associated with any further scandals is both in wealth managers and investors interests.

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2

1.1. Providing tax advice spanning multiple jurisdictions is key 2

1.2. Key findings 2

1.3. Critical success factors 2

2. GLOBAL TRENDS DRIVING HNW OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS 8

2.1. Offshore investments have been on the rise despite global scandals 8

2.1.1. Diversification benefits remain the number one offshore driver in the HNW space 9

2.1.2. Tax efficiencies is now the second most important factor driving offshore investments 10

2.1.3. Other drivers include the expectation of better returns and access to better products 10

2.2. Significant regional differences exist in the motivations for offshore investment 11

2.2.1. Offshore propositions must be tailored at a country or regional level 11

3. DETAILED DRIVER ANALYSIS 13

3.1. Local market factors drive the variety in HNW individuals’ motivations for offshore investment 13

3.2. Driver one: HNWs invest offshore to achieve diversification benefits 13

3.2.1. Players looking to attract offshore HNW wealth should highlight the benefits of geographic diversification, while smaller companies should promote funds 14

3.2.2. Geographic diversification alone is not enough 15

3.3. Driver two: The desire for tax efficiency represents an opportunity 16

3.3.1. Taxation is a crucial consideration for a number of reasons, including high rates, complex tax systems, and changing regulations 16

3.3.2. Being able to provide sound tax advice is becoming more important than ever 18

3.3.3. Compliance is becoming an increasingly big headache, but technology can assist 19

3.3.4. The US and fake residency information are the biggest issues facing CRS 20

3.4. Driver three: Instability is increasingly driving offshore investments 23

Scope

– At a global level, 17% of HNW wealth is invested outside ones country of residence.

– European investors offshore the largest proportion of their wealth to achieve tax efficiencies (24%), while North Americans invest the largest proportion offshore to diversify (41%).

– 48% of global HNW wealth is held via equities, 18% via bonds, and 16% via property.

– Economic and political instabilities are driving 16% of global HNW wealth offshore.

– HNW expatriate money flows are responsible for only 5% of HNW offshore wealth, but are of particular importance in expat hubs such as Singapore.

