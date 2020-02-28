Hydrobromic Acid Market Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors 2026

Hydrobromic acid is a strong acid. It is prepared by dissolving hydrogen bromide (HBr), a diatomic molecule, in water. Many a time, anhydrous HBr (by the hydrolysis of certain bromides) is prepared at first and then dissolved in distilled water. At other times, electrolytic process is used to produce hydrobromic acid on a large-scale instead of the commercial method that produces the reaction among sulfur, phosphorus, and water to prepare hydrobromic acid.Hydrogen bromide is a highly corrosive substance. Its prolonged exposure to extreme high temperatures and fire can lead to violent ruptures and even rocketing of the container in such conditions.Hydrobromic acid is used on a wide scale in industries for the production of inorganic bromides such as bromides of calcium, sodium, and zinc. It is useful for the synthesis of alkyl bromides through the use of alcohol. Hydrobromic acid is used in oxidation processes where peroxides, ketones, and acids are obtained from aliphatic and acyclic hydrocarbons by conversion. It is also used widely as a catalyst in industrial processes such as dehydration, esterification, isomerization, hydration, and even polymerization.

Hydrobromic acid finds a wide range of application as a catalyst in the manufacturing processes of several industries, which is expected to drive the market in the near future. Hydrobromic acid is extensively used in the production of bromides such as calcium bromide, sodium bromides, and zinc bromide. These bromides are further used in various industries; for example, calcium bromide has applications in the medical industry in neuroses medication and in the food industry as food preservatives and freezing mixtures. Sodium bromide is employed in the petroleum industry for the preparation of dense fluids used in oil wells. It also has major application in the medical industry as an anticonvulsant, hypnotic, and sedative. Zinc bromide is used as an electrolyte in zinc bromide batteries. It is also extensively used in the nuclear-energy and nuclear-medicines industries as a transparent shield against radiation through integration in the windows of hot cells (chambers useful for protecting individuals from radioactive isotopes).

Considering the rise in the number of industries wherein hydrobromic acid is used (directly or as a catalyst) in the developed as well as developing countries in the current decade, demand for hydrobromic acid is projected to remain stable.Despite being highly corrosive, hydrobromic acid cannot be substituted efficiently with another chemical in terms of its catalytic functions. This is a major growth opportunity for hydrobromic acid market during the forecast period.Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe represent the key markets for hydrobromic acid in the present as well as in the near future. Presently, the hydrobromic acid market is developing rapidly in Asia Pacific, especially in China. As the products obtained by reacting different reagents with hydrobromic acid are being widely used in different industries such as medical, food, nuclear energy, and nuclear medicine, it is estimated that the demand for hydrobromic acid is projected to increase in the developing countries in the near future.

The global hydrobromic acid market is dominated by major players who have presence across the value chain. The hydrobromic acid market is considered a mature and rapidly growing market in China and internationally. Key players operating in the hydrobromic acid market include Albemarle Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Jordan Bromine Co., Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals, Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co., Ltd, Shandong Tianyi Chemicals Co., Ltd, and Shandong Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd.