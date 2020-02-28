India Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market is Rising to a Valuation of US$ 200.8 mn in 2025 | at a 5.1% CAGR

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report aims to provide comprehensive strategic analysis of the India wine cooler and chest freezer market along with the market size and growth forecast for the period from 2012 to 2025. Key factors driving the growth of the wine cooler and chest freezer market include growing consumption in processed foods and beverages, increase in food safety and quality regulations, and emergence of new hotels and cafes to cater the rising demand from the tourism industry. With advent of refrigeration technology, freezer and beverage cooler products offer effective and efficient cooling and refrigeration processes for various application in end-user sectors.

This research study on the wine cooler and chest freezer market provides detailed analysis of wine cooler and chest freezer across India’s North, South, East and West regions. The study also aims to explain the driving forces behind the rising demand for wine coolers and chest freezers in various application sectors. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of various factors such as market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities affecting the market dynamics. These factors enable the analysis of various trends that would impact the market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

India Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market: Scope

This report includes comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under key trends analysis influencing the India wine cooler and chest freezer. Moreover, this report intends to provide strategic insights of the market by value chain analysis. Furthermore, the report also provides analysis of the potential and existing consumers of the India wine cooler and chest freezer market. The market positioning analysis of key players, sheds light on the prevalent competition in this market.

Furthermore, various factors that affect the growth of India market have been identified in this report. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and in terms of volume (Thousand Units). Also, the report includes attractiveness analysis for various segments to determine their growth and contribution during the forecast period. Comparison matrix pointer helps in understanding the relation between various sub-segments in terms of the revenue generated by that particular segment.

India Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market: Segmentation

The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the India wine cooler and chest freezer market by product type, capacity, price and application. Based on the capacity, the wine cooler segment is divided into less than 16 bottles, 16 to 30 bottles, 31 to 60 bottles, 61 to 100 bottles and More than 100 bottles. Similarly, chest freezers by capacity are segmented into 500 & above liters, 300 to 500 liters, 200 to 300 liters and 200 & below liters. Depending upon the price both wine coolers and chest freezers are classified as economical and premium. According to the application the India wine cooler and chest freezer market is divided into retail, hospitality, food & beverage processing, cold storage & warehouses and others.

India Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market: Competitive Landscape

Also, the report provides a competitive landscape of the India wine cooler and chest freezer market and identifies various business strategies adopted by manufacturers. Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of companies operating in the market, strategies deployed by them in the bid to gain competitive advantage, annual revenue generated by them in the past two-three years, and recent developments. Companies profiled in this report include AB Electrolux, Elan Professional Appliances Pvt. Ltd, Haier lnc, Kieis Ltd., Rockwell Industries Ltd., The Middleby Corporation, Western Refrigeration Private Limited, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Whirlpool of India Limited and Williams Refrigeration among others. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

