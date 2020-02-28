Industrial Frying Equipment Market Future on Recent Innovation by 2027

Industrial frying equipment are used to fry different starters, appetizers, chicken wings, french fries, and other processed or non-processed food products. A typical industrial frying equipment has the capacity to fry upto 50,000 pounds of finished products every hour. Quality of the fried food depends on frying equipment and the process of frying. Industrial frying equipment are used for numerous applications such as industrial production of pre-fried frozen french fries, potato chips/crisps, and in fast-food outlets.

Growing trend of consumption of fast food amongst urban population has increased the number of quick-service restaurants. Improving living standards, increasing disposable income, and rising international and domestic tourism have resulted in the demand for quick and on-the-go fried food. This has encouraged new manufacturers of processed food to enter the industrial frying equipment market. Expansion of their product lines and installation of new plants are likely to fuel the demand for industrial frying equipment during the forecast period.

The food manufacturing industry is constantly adpating to the rising demand, as the industry is trying to comply with new government standards and adjusting with changing preferences of consumers. Advanced technology used in production lines efficiently reviews and sorts individual foods. Implementing the machine learning technology can reduce the wastage through accurate supply orders of processed foods based on historical order trends. Another application of the smart technology can be its introduction to include the sensor system for evaluating the industrial frying equipment hygiene thereby avoiding chances of cross contamintion.

Changing dynamics in the global food industry are also expected to impact the global inustrial frying equipment market. menu choices and restaurant concepts have witnessed diversity over the last few years. This evolution has reflected in the food industry, which has been responsive to changing consumer tastes. Automation in the fast-food industry are introducing automation in their plant facilites so as to cope up with the industry. Several popular food chains have introduced automation to improve their operational efficiency. This is likely to boost the demand for industrial frying equipment during the forecast period.

However, high initial investments are anticipated to restrain the industrial frying equipment market during the forecast period. On the other hand, changing lifestyles and inclinaton of peoplw toward consumption of processed food are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Based on frying source, the global industrial frying equipment market can be categorized into gas model and electric model. An electric frying equipment takes longer time to heat oil as compared to the gas model, but it can recover more quickly between the two frying cycles. Electric models have heating elements inside the oil, which increases their operating efficiency. Also, they are portable, as they are not aligned to gas lines. On the other hand, gas models offer shorter heating times and they can reach higher oil temperatures.

In terms of frying method, the industrial frying equipment market can be classified into batch and continous. Based on application, the industrial frying equipment market can be segmented into fast-food restaurants, full-service restaurants, food processing industry, and company cafeterias. In terms of distribution channel, the industrial frying equipment market can be segmented into direct sales, distributors, and online channels. Based on end-use, the global industrial frying equipment market can be classified into food processing industry and food service industry. In terms of region, the industrial frying equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the major participants of the global industrial frying equipment market are The Middleby Corporation, Ali S.p.A, Avantco Equipment, Florigo Industry BV, Amisy Potato Chips Machinery, Kiremko, Heat and Control Inc., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Fabcon Food Systems Ltd., and Food Machinery Australasia Ltd. The market witnesses intense competition as the top manufacturers have a wide consumer base. These participants have established their presence and have strong distribution channels to meet the demand from the global food frying industry.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

