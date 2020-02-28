Industrial Powder Coatings Market Share Growing Rapidly With Recent Trends And Outlook 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Industrial Powder Coatings Market 2019 Growth Opportunities & Current Industry Status in Chemicals Sector, 2025”.



Industrial Powder Coatings Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) an extensive analysis of competition by top manufacturers (BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), PPG (U.S.), Kansai Paints (Japan), Nippon paint (Japan), Sherwin Williams (U.S.), RPM International (U.S.), Akzo Nobel (Netherlands), Valspar (U.S.), Sika (Switzerland), Hempel (Denmark), Carpoly (China), Masco (U.S.), Yip’s Chemical (Hong Kong), Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan), Whitford Corporation (Xylan) (U.S.), Applied Coatings & Linings (U.S.), Bona AB (Sweden), Orion Industries (U.S.), KCC Paints (Korea), Jotun (Norway), Asian Paints (India), Diamond-Vogel (U.S.)). It also offers in-intensity insight of the Industrial Powder Coatings industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Industrial Powder Coatings market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Abstract of Industrial Powder Coatings Market:

Powder coatings are polymer resin systems, along with additives, that typically applied on metal parts and products, notably in automotive and construction industry. The preference of powdered coatings over wet spray paints can be attributed to an assortment of promising characteristics such as hardness, adhesion, flexibility, and outstanding corrosion resistance.

Expanding at a single-digit CAGR during 2019-2025, the industrial coatings market is projected to exceed valuation of US$12 bn by 2025-end. Numerous end-use industries benefit from aforementioned properties to meet the needs of functional or protective and decorative finishes. There is growing demand for industrial powder coatings as cost-effective and environmentally friendly coatings for variety of substrates, including non-metals such as plastics.

The fact that industrial coatings are resistant to impact, moisture, ultraviolet light, and wide range of chemicals makes them as coating-of-choice in protecting machinery applications.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis of Industrial Powder Coatings market :

Industrial Powder Coatings Significant Raw Supplies Analysis, Vital Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Price Structure, Raw Materials, Labour Cost, Industrial Expenses., Manufacturing Development Analysis, Industrial Powder Coatings Market Drivers and Opportunities.

Based on Product Type, Industrial Powder Coatings market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Propylene

Alkyd

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane (Pu)

Polyester

Based on end users/applications, Industrial Powder Coatings market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Automotive

Construction

Furniture Manufacturing

Marine

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the Industrial Powder Coatings market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?

How has the Industrial Powder Coatings market evolved over the past 5 years?

What are the competition developments and trends in the Industrial Powder Coatings market?

What are the prevailing market dynamics in the Industrial Powder Coatings market?

What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global Industrial Powder Coatings market?

What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Industrial Powder Coatings market?

How has the competition evolved in the Industrial Powder Coatings market over the past few years?

What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global Industrial Powder Coatings market?

