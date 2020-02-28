Industry Dynamics: Global Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market – New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2025” to its collection.

Image-guided dental surgery is also referred as dynamic navigation implant dentistry. Image guide dental surgery is the most advanced technology for the dental implants. Image-guided dental surgery is the combination of medical technology, dental technology, and cutting-edge surgical technology. This technology is different from standard dental implant but it has more benefit for the dental patients. Image-guided dental surgery is the new and existing technology in the field of dental surgery. Image-guided dental surgery is the most accurate technology which combines detail 3D imaging technology, virtual surgical plans, and specialized software. This plan is then implemented in the real time by computer guidance to ensure the optimal positioning and placement of dental implants. The advanced 3D imaging and virtual modes enable the dentist to identify the exact position and condition of critical structures. The quality and quantity of bone can also be analyzed more accurately by image-guided dental surgery. This technology has also empowered the better aesthetic outcomes. To perform image guide dental surgery, firstly intra oral; the scan is taken of a patient jaw and a tracking array is fabricated in a laboratory. After that this array is placed in the mouth of the patient and CBCT is taken. The tracking array is placed at the patient mouth during the surgery. This array is then connected to the register system. Finally, surgery is performed by the dentist under the dynamic guidance.

Increasing incidences of musculoskeletal disorders in the dental clinics and increase in the demand for the better healthcare facility are the primary factor driving the growth of image-guided dental surgery market. The accelerated healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of people regarding dental care will propel the growth of this market. Besides the rising government initiative to promote the image-guided dental surgery and favorable reimbursement policies will boost the revenue growth of this market. The high cost associated with the installation of image-guided dental surgery device and lack of skilled professional to maintain this device will restraint the growth of this market. Moreover, stringent regulatory scenario for the approval of dental surgery devices by FDA will also sluggish the growth of this market. Poor healthcare infrastructure in low economies will also inhibit growth of image-guided dental surgery market over the forecast period.

The global image guided dentals surgery market is classified on the basis of

Based on imaging type, image guided dentals surgery market is segmented into following

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Based on end user, image guided dentals surgery market is segmented into following

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The market for image-guided dental surgery is expected to show the significant growth over the forecast period due to rising dental issue thought the globe. The manufacturing companies of image-guided dental surgery are focusing on the launch of more innovative products. The local are manufacturers are entering into the collaboration and partnership with the dentist for the promotion of their product. By imaging type, computed tomography is expected grow with more CAGR that X-ray due to the high demand of computed tomography by the dentist. Among all end-user dental clinics are expected to gain maximum market share due to the more visit of the patient in dental clinics for the dental issues.

On the basis of regional presence, global medical holography market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. North America is expected to dominate the market of image-guided dental surgery devices market due to advancement in healthcare technology and adoption of dental care products. After North America, Europe is rapidly growing the market for image-guided dental surgery market due to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of patients regarding dental care. High availability of local market players and the increased dental issue will propel the growth of image-guided dental surgery market in Asia Pacific region. MEA is expected to be the least lucrative player for the image-guided dental surgery market.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of image guided dentals surgery market are Zimmer Biomet, PLANMECA OY, 3Shape A/S, X-NAV Technologies, LLC, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Carestream Health Corporation and others.

